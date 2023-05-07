1. The Patrick

7235 NW 10th St.

Builder: Heritage Builders Inc. Subdivision: Heritage Falls, Fallbrook. Price range: $550,000-$600,000 with lot.

Features: four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,332 finished square feet, zero-entry, soaring ceilings, high-end finishes, stunning chef’s kitchen, walk-in pantry, main-floor laundry, primary suite walk-in tiled shower, three-stall side-entry garage, within walking distance to Fallbrook’s Town Center. www.heritagebuildersinc.com

2. Fallbrook Cottage

811 Penrose Drive

Builder: Blake Builders. Subdivision: Fallbrook. Price range: $450,000-$500,000 with lot.

Features: three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,168 finished square feet, vaulted living room ceilings, quartz kitchen countertops, first-floor primary suite, walk-in tiled shower, laundry, two bedrooms upstairs, space for a fourth in basement, patio, townhome association amenities. www.buildwithblake.com

3. Phoebe

7110 NW 5th St.

Builder: Blake Builders. Subdivision: Fallbrook. Price range: $700,000-$750,000 with lot.

Features: five bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,805 finished square feet, main-level primary bedroom, laundry, high-end kitchen finishes, office space, four upstairs bedrooms, bonus study/loft space, two covered porches, third-stall deep garage with door to backyard. www.buildwithblake.com

4. The Fika

6930 NW 2nd St.

Builder: Destiny Homes. Subdivision: Fallbrook. Price range: over $1,000,000 without lot.

Features: three bedrooms, four bathrooms, 4,300 finished square feet, 16’ ceilings, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, central island, walk-in pantry, soaking tub, walk-in rain shower, walk-in closet w/ laundry, walkout, wet bar, fireplace, lower-level garage/shop, deck w/retractable screen. www.destinyhomesne.com

5. Tahoe

2746 Kinzie Circle

Builder: Prairie Homes. Subdivision: Prairie Village. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.

Features: five bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,764 finished square feet, dinette opens to covered deck, vaulted great room/kitchen ceilings, diagonal island w/breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, laundry, separate primary bedroom entrance, walk-in closet, two bedrooms, recreation room, full bath in finished basement.

6. Smetter Luxury Townhomes

341 Deep Water Drive

Builder: Smetter Townhomes. Subdivision: Waterford Estates. Price range: $309,999-$399,999 with lot.

Features: three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,171 finished square feet, daylight and flat lots, some backing up to waterway, two- or three-bedrooms, three bathrooms, zero entry from garage, first-floor laundry, pantry, granite countertops throughout, primary suite, finished basement. www.smettertownhomes.com