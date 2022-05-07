Parade of Homes Spring 2022 Nos. 19-25

19. The Goldfinch
4021 Primrose Place
Builder: Sampson Residential Properties. Subdivision: Grandale Villas. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.
Features: zero entry, three bathrooms, flex room, coffered ceilings, gas fireplace, vast kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, informal and formal dining w/wet bar, main-floor laundry, basement recreation room, third bedroom, bath, covered patio. Homeowners Association amenities. May 2022 estimated completion.
20. The Greysen
1532 E. 12th St.
Builder: 402 Customs. Subdivision: Terrace View, Hickman. Price range: $475,000-$500,000 without lot.
Features: oversized windows, living room linear fireplace, large island, walk-in pantry, covered deck off dinette and primary suite w/walk-in closet, tile shower, soaker tub, walkout basement patio, bench, drop zone, two additional bedrooms, full bath, recreation room downstairs, quick lake access.
People are also reading…
21. The Quartz
7930 Maxine Drive
Builder: Richland Homes. Subdivision: The Woodlands at Yankee Hill. Price range: $450,000-$500,000 with lot.
Features: natural light, engineered wood floors in entry, oversized hidden walk-in pantry, floor-to-mantel stone fireplace, drop zone, laundry room outside primary bedroom, plus three spacious bedrooms, extra-wide landing at top of stairs, rounded corners throughout, Cambria quartz kitchen countertops. www.buildrichland.net
22. The Parker III
8801 S. 81st St.
Builder: Peak Design Builders. Subdivision: The Woodlands at Yankee Hill. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.
Features: 1,700 square-foot open plan, abundant natural light, easy living and entertaining, luxury vinyl plank flooring in living room and kitchen, walk-in pantry, under-cabinet lighting, fireplace, primary suite w/walk-in closet and shower, open recreation room, wet bar, two bedrooms, bath downstairs. www.peakdesignbuilders.com
23. Savannah
9622 Topher Blvd.
Builder: Visionary Homes. Subdivision: South Lake. Price range: $700,000-$750,000 with lot.
Features: main living room separates primary suite and other two bedrooms, mudroom w/custom lockers, drop zone, hidden butler pantry w/double entry, linear fireplace, main-level office, movie room, wet bar, recreation room, gas fire pit on covered back patio.
24. Zion Plan
8031 S. 97th St.
Builder: NuHAVEN Builders. Subdivision: South Lake. Price range: $525,000-$575,000 without lot.
Features: five-bedroom, three-bath, 3,100 square feet, solid surface flooring, tall windows surrounding fireplace, open concept dining and kitchen, high-end stainless steel appliances, spacious main-level primary bedroom, basement w/ large recreation room, two additional bedrooms, bath, storage.
25. House No. 48
8801 Grey Hawk Court
Builder: Schwinn Homes, LLC. Subdivision: Boulder Ridge. Price range: $600,000-$650,000 without lot.
Features: four-bedroom w/home office, three baths. We love to use innovative design married to highly functional products that results in real value and a unique living experience. We love building homes that not only excite your senses but nourish your well-being. www.schwinnconstruction.com.