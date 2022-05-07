Parade of Homes Spring 2022 Nos. 13-18

13. Matthew
6016 Las Verdes Lane
Builder: Avid Builders, LLC. Subdivision: Southwest Village Heights. Price range: $450,000-$500,000 with lot.
Features: two bedrooms up, two down, three walk-in closets, primary suite w/double sinks, walk-in tiled shower, great room w/vaulted ceiling, 9-foot ceilings throughout rest of home, 8’ island, walk-in pantry, laundry/mudroom, basement family room, covered and uncovered patios. Call Lois, 402-984-4392.
14. The Inca
821 West Panorama Road
Builder: Remington Homes. Subdivision: Southwest Village Heights. Price range: $242,000-$322,000 with lot.
Features: open concept, two-bedroom, two-bath, ranch, 1,205 square feet, vaulted ceilings in living room, dining room and kitchen, working island, partially covered patio, maintenance-free exterior. We offer 10 different floor plan options, from two-bedroom ranch to four-bedroom two-story.
15. The Grand
3030 W. Gazebo Road
Builder: MK Builders, Inc. Subdivision: The Bridges. Price range: over $750,000 without lot.
Features: acreage lot minutes from Lincoln, six-bedroom, seven-bath, 8,000-square-foot plan, indoor sports court, in ground swimming pool, 20’ indoor waterfall feature, floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchen, center island, walk-in pantry w/prep station, beverage fridge, primary suite w/walk-in quartz shower, custom closet. www.buildmk.com.
16. The Campbell
10020 S. 31st St.
Builder: Legacy Homes. Subdivision: Iron Ridge, Roca. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.
Features: fully furnished model, 1,917-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath ranch, main-floor laundry, stunning kitchen, gas fireplace, additional 1,499-square-foot family room in finished lower level. Visit our state-of-the-art design studio in Omaha, located off I-80 Harrison Street exit and customize your home. www.legacyhomesnebraska.com
17. Wilderness Hills Luxury Townhomes
2860 Sheila Lane
Builder: Smetter Homes. Subdivision: Wilderness Hills. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.
Features: two to three bedrooms, three bathrooms, granite countertops throughout, large kitchen pantry, spacious primary suite and convenient first-floor laundry, finished basement, maintenance-free natural stone and vinyl exterior, additional soundproofing between units, energy-efficient all-electric heat pump, fences allowed.
18. Alina
3413 Tree Line Drive
Builder: Great Plains Custom Homes, LLC. Subdivision: Wilderness Hills. Price range: $900,000-$1,000,000 with lot.
Features: walkout lot, 4,000 finished square feet, five bedrooms, five bath areas, primary suite w/heated tile floor, walk-in tile shower, soaking tub, kitchen island, walk-in pantry, mudroom w/built-in lockers, two bedrooms, two bath areas, exercise room, family room w/fireplace, wet bar.