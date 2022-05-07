Parade of Homes Spring 2022 Nos. 07-12

7. Endeavour
930 N. 106th St.
Builder: Highridge Builders. Subdivision: Dominion at Stevens Creek. Price range: $400,000-$450,000 without lot.
Features: four-bedroom, three-bath, open plan, coffered living room ceiling, wood beams, fireplace wall, kitchen island, granite countertops, split bedroom design, retreat w/dual sinks, fully-tiled shower, pass-through closet to laundry and garage, mudroom, downstairs family room, two more bedrooms, wet bar area, covered deck.
8. Briarwood Townhome
2824 N. 86th St.
Builder: Prairie Home Builders, Inc. Subdivision: Prairie Village North. Price range: $300,000-$350,000 with lot.
Features: furnished two-bedroom ranch, 1,252 square feet, open plan, nine-foot ceilings, first-floor laundry and primary bedroom w/large bath, walk-in closet, kitchen galley island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, daylight basement w/additional bedroom w/walk-in closet, full bath and recreation room. www.prairiehomeslincoln.com
9. Sonoma
2839 N. 90th St.
Builder: Prairie Home Builders, Inc. Subdivision: Prairie Village. Price range: $425,000-$475,000 with lot
Features: three-bedroom split-ranch, cathedral ceiling in great room and kitchen, large pantry, island, first-floor laundry, coffered bedroom ceiling, walk-in tile shower, linen closet, walk-in closet, covered patio off dining room, finished basement w/one additional bedroom, full bath, recreation room.
10. Andee
1640 W. Beartooth Drive
Builder: Bugbee Homes. Subdivision: Highland View. Price range: $400,000-$450,000 with lot.
Features: 1,456 square feet on main floor, 12' vaulted living room ceilings, gas and electric fireplaces, built-in pantry, oversized island, mudroom w/bench, lockers, four bedrooms, three baths, tile shower, finished recreation room, bedroom in daylight basement, 12x12 covered deck. www.bugbeehomes.com.
11. The Range
5620 W. Adams St.
Builder: Destiny Homes, LLC. Subdivision: Acreage. Price range: over $750,000 with lot.
Features: open concept with modern and traditional design elements, four bedrooms, four baths, 3,475 finished square feet, tile work w/heated shower and bath floors, custom trim carpentry. Destiny Homes would love to build your dream home. Call Kimberly Rempel at 402-202-3754.
12. Sedona
2936 W. Washington St.
Builder: Hartland Homes. Subdivision: Hartland Homes Southwest. Price range: $300,000-$350,000 with lot.
Features: Craftsman-style, four bedrooms, three baths, open concept, first-floor mudroom/laundry, cathedral ceilings, breakfast bar, pantry, walk-in closets, oversized primary bedroom includes en suite, double vanity, walk-in closet, finished daylight basement, plenty of storage. We pay closing costs. www.hartlandhomes.com