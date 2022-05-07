Parade of Homes Spring 2022 Nos. 01-06

1. Indy
3516 Anaheim Court
Builder: Blake Builders. Subdivision: Anaheim Court. Price range: $350,000-$450,000 without lot.
Features: luxury townhouses with 2,560 square feet of top-end finishes, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, large corner kitchen with walk-in pantry, gas fireplace, master walk-in shower, dual sink vanity, main-floor laundry, composite decking, zero entry from front door and garage.
2. Casa De Lobos
8801 Buckley Creek Road
Builder: Avid Builders, LLC. Subdivision: Wandering Creek. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.
Features: front porch with massive pillars and stone, great room fireplace, gigantic kitchen island with cabinets on both sides, pantry, primary suite w/ double sinks, walk-in shower, walk-in closet, sizable dining area, main-level laundry, basement family room, two more bedrooms, covered back patio.
3. The Elysian Chalet
1201 S. 89th St.
Builder: BCW Builders. Subdivision: White Horse. Price range: $650,000-$700,000 with lot.
Features: six bedrooms, 11-foot ceilings, open plan with large kitchen island, luxurious primary bath area, oversized walk-in closet, first-floor laundry, mudroom and half bath, two more bedrooms, full bath, downstairs entertainment room, wet bar, two additional bedrooms, bath, multi-purpose room, covered patio.
4. Griffin
1217 S. 93rd St.
Builder: Osborn Homes, LLC. Subdivision: Hillcrest Country Club. Price range: over $650,000 without lot.
Features: open-floorplan, modern design with 2,100 square feet, European-style cabinets, Andersen windows, four bedrooms, office, three bathrooms, fully tiled primary bath and custom floating vanities, built-in entertainment center, wine cellar and wet bar downstairs, large backyard entertaining space.
5. The Landan
1228 S. 94th St.
Builder: R & D Custom Homes. Subdivision: Hillcrest Country Club. Price range: $800,000-$850,000 without lot.
Features: four-plus-one bedrooms, three main-level, one in walkout, three bathrooms,12’ vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling fireplace, sunroom, 7’ quartz kitchen island, primary suite w/walk-in shower, walk-in closet connects to laundry/mudroom with garage access, basement family room, fireplace, game/exercise room, large covered patio.
6. The Barckley
9500 Hillcrest Trail
Builder: True North Custom Homes, Inc. Subdivision: Hillcrest Country Club. Price range: over $1 million with lot.
Features: custom built, French country style, different ceiling heights play with senses, two-story entry and staircase, floor-to-ceiling fireplace, beamed ceiling, built-ins, private first-floor executive office space, chef’s kitchen with pantry, five bedrooms, three baths, private luxury suite, large closet.