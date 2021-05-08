Parade of Homes Spring 2021 Nos. 13-18

13. Alderwood Townhome
6035 S. 87th St.
Builder: Prairie Home Builders, Inc. Subdivision: Covenant Addition. Price: $250,000-$300,000 with lot.
Features: Furnished one-bedroom ranch, 1,150 square feet, 9' ceilings, covered deck off living room, granite countertops, large island, luxury vinyl plank flooring, first-floor laundry, mudroom, master w/double sinks, walk-in closet, additional basement bedroom, full bath, office with French doors, recreation area. www.prairiehomeslincoln.com
14. The Parker
9303 Swan Creek Road
Builder: Woita Homes. Subdivision: Wandering Creek. Price: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.
Features: Open floor plan, main floor boasts 1,855 square feet, another 1,266 finished square feet in lower level, gas fireplace w/built-in shelves and lower cabinets, five bedrooms, three full baths, white oak wood floors, oversized painted woodwork, home audio. www.woitahomes.com.
15. The Wandering Creek
9326 Rattlesnake Road
Builder: Ironwood Builders. Subdivision: Wandering Creek. Price: Over $750,000 without lot.
Features: Five bedrooms, office, large walk-in pantry, five bathrooms, over 4,500 finished square feet, modern open plan, large walk-in master closet, two-story great-room ceiling and foyer, one-of-a-kind custom wood staircase, custom cabinets/woodwork, free-standing tub, tiled shower, lower-level wet bar. www.ironwoodlincoln.com.
16. The Belle Maison
1101 S. 88th St.
Builder: BCW Builders. Subdivision: White Horse. Price: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.
Features: Five-bedrooms, over 3,300 finished square feet, large windows, 11' ceilings, stone great-room fireplace, covered patio, large kitchen island, pantry, master w/coffered ceilings, walk-in closet, walk-in shower, main-floor laundry, mudroom w/lockers, wet bar and daylight windows in lower level.
17. Waterford Estates Luxury Townhomes
312 Half Moon Drive
Builder: Smetter Custom Homes. Subdivision: Waterford Estates. Price: $300,000-$350,000 with lot.
Features: Three bedrooms, 2 3/4-baths, large corner pantry, covered patio, granite countertops throughout, recessed lighting, white cabinetry (soft-close kitchen), glass tile kitchen backsplash, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, spectacular primary suite with double vanity, spacious finished basement. www.smettercustomhomes.com
18. The Mille Farmhouse
10501 Century Lane
Builder: Avid Builders, LLC. Subdivision: Dominion at Stevens Creek. Price: $400,000-$450,000 with lot.
Features: Open plan, stone fireplace in great room, gigantic island with cabinets on both sides, spacious pantry w/butler's shelf, master suite w/double sinks, dramatic walk-in shower, walk-in closet, second main-floor bedroom, main-floor laundry, lower-level family room, three more bedrooms, covered patio.