Parade of Homes Spring 2021 Nos. 07-12

7. The Parker
9511 Brienna Drive
Builder: Peak Design Builders. Subdivision: The Woodlands at Yankee Hill. Price range: $400,000-$450,000 with lot.
Features: Open plan, 11' custom coffered living room ceilings, three bedrooms, two first-floor bathrooms, main-level laundry/mudroom, custom-built kitchen island, gas fireplace, master suite w/three-pane window, walk-in closet, walk-in tiled shower, additional two bedrooms, full bathroom, wet bar in finished basement, extra-long garage. www.peakbuilders.com.
8. The Quartz
7930 Maxine Drive
Builder: Richland Homes. Subdivision: The Woodlands at Yankee Hill. Price range: $400,000-$450,000 with lot.
Features: Abundant natural light in main entry, engineered wood floors, kitchen/family room combine for entertaining, floor-to-mantel fireplace, oversized walk-in pantry, LED under-cabinet lighting, drop zone, laundry room outside master, extra three spacious bedrooms, USB outlet in kitchen and master. www.buildrichland.net
9. Acadia
8631 S. 81st St.
Builder: NuHaven Builders. Subdivision: The Woodlands at Yankee Hill. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 without lot.
Features: 3,000 square feet, abundant natural light, designed for easy living and entertaining, generously-proportioned kitchen, granite countertops, three bedrooms, master w/walk-in closet and en suite bathroom, living room fireplace, covered patio, large recreation room, two bedrooms and bathroom in basement.
10. Sequoia
8100 Patrick Ave.
Builder: NuHaven Builders. Subdivision: The Woodlands at Yankee Hill. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 without lot.
Features: Five-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,100 plus square feet, solid surface flooring, windows surrounding fireplace, central heating and cooling, open-concept living, dining and kitchen, quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, master suite, basement entertainment space, large recreation room, two additional bedrooms, bathroom, storage.
11. Vistas Modernas
9750 Napa Ridge Drive
Builder: Build DCB Inc. Subdivision: Vintage Heights. Price range: $550,000-$600,000 with lot.
Features: Five-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,181 finished square feet, split bedroom design, waterfall island, walk-in pantry, wide-plank flooring, modern fireplace, master suite w/floating vanity, glass surround walk-in tile shower, heated flooring, walkout with wet bar, two additional bedrooms, office/gym space overlooking backyard/commons,. www.builddcb.com
12. The Rose
8820 Pebble Creek Court
Builder: R&D Custom Homes. Subdivision: Boulder Ridge. Price range: $550,000-$600,000 without lot.
Features: Five plus one bedrooms, four bathrooms, butler’s pantry, master w/walk-in shower, heated floors, connects to laundry and mudroom, 12’vaulted ceilings, double-sided great room fireplace, beams through great room, dining, sunroom, super-sized back windows, covered deck, walkout w/two bedrooms, exercise/game room. www.RandDCustomHomes.com