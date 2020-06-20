Parade of Homes Spring 2020 Nos. 31-36
View Comments

Parade of Homes Spring 2020 Nos. 31-36

  • Updated

31. The Whistler

10030 S. 31st St.

Builder: Legacy Homes. Subdivision: Iron Ridge. Price range: $400,000-$450,000 with lot.

Features: 2,792 square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, second-floor laundry, huge kitchen island, additional 952-square-foot family room in finished lower level, patio doors w/Low-E glass, Sierra Pacific windows, electric fireplace, James Hardie ColorPlus siding, three-car garage. www.legacyhomesnebraska.com

32. The Truman

10040 S. 31st St.

Builder: Legacy Homes. Subdivision: Iron Ridge. Price range: $450,000-$500,000 with lot.

Features: 2,970 square feet, four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, natural gas fireplace, convenient second-floor laundry, gorgeous bat-wing island, 1,054-square-foot family room in finished lower level, James Hardie ColorPlus siding, 95% efficient gas furnace and water heater, three-car garage. www.legacyhomesnebraska.com

33. Austin

10100 S. 31st St.

Builder: Prairie Home Builders. Subdivision: Iron Ridge. Price range: $400,000-$450,000 with lot.

Features: 1,711- square-foot, three-bedroom split-ranch, great room w/11' ceiling, Cambria quartz countertops, island, vinyl plank flooring, gas range/hood, walk-in pantry, first-floor laundry, master w/5' x 3' tile shower, mudroom, basement bedroom, 3/4 bath, recreation room w/wet bar. www.prairiehomeslincoln.com.

34. Signature

6502 Las Verdes Lane

Builder: Avid Builders, LLC. Subdivision: Southwest Village Heights. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.

Features: Four bedrooms w/walk-in closets, master suite w/double sinks, walk-in tiled shower, vaulted great room/kitchen/dining ceilings, 9' island, double freezer/refrigerator, walk-in pantry, two full baths w/spotlight tiled tub surrounds, main-floor fireplace, basement family room w/wet bar, covered 12' x 12' patio.

35. Wasser Builders

6667 Via Sorrento Drive

Builder: Wasser Builders. Subdivision: Southwest Village Heights. Price range: $265,000-$315,000 with lot.

Features: Three bedrooms, two baths, main-level laundry, kitchen pantry, master suite with double vanity and walk-in closet, unfinished basement with egress window and bath rough-in ready, underground sprinklers, sump pump, passive radon system and sod included. www.wasserconstruction.com

36. The Phoenix

6439 Via Sorrento Drive

Builder: Synergy Homes. Subdivision: Southwest Village Heights. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.

Features: 2,590 finished square feet, 9’ ceilings, fireplace, four bedrooms, four baths, second-level laundry, center breakfast island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, master en suite w/double-sink vanity, tile surround shower, walk-in closet, recreation room, full bath, extra-deep three-stall garage. www.synergyhomesne.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Storms fire up in central Nebraska
Local

Storms fire up in central Nebraska

  • Updated

Lincoln is included in an area with an "enhanced" risk of storms that could include hail, strong winds and the possibility of tornadoes and flooding.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News