Parade of Homes Spring 2020 Nos. 25-30

25. Peoria
330 Jackson Circle
Builder: Don Johnson Homes. Subdivision: Baylor Heights, Hickman. Price range: $300,000-$350,000 with lot.
Features: Light-filled entry, open concept, modern cabinetry w/hardware, vinyl plank flooring, expansive windows connect to backyard living, quartz island, granite countertops throughout kitchen and bathrooms, mudroom off garage, full hall bathroom and three main-level bedrooms, master w/tiled shower, double sinks.
26. Wilderness Creek
8747 S. 37th St.
Builder: Smetter Custom Homes. Subdivision: Wilderness Creek Townhomes. Price range: $300,000-$350,000 with lot.
Features: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, finished basement, covered patio or composite deck, high-end finishes, granite countertops, white birch cabinets (kitchen soft close), vinyl tile flooring, stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator), walkout, daylight and flat lots available, many backing up to commons. www.smettercustomhomes.com
27. Ryker Allen
9612 S. 34th St.
Builder: Rigid Pines Construction. Subdivision: Wilderness Hills. Price range: $400,000-$450,000 with lot.
Features: 1,745 main-floor square feet, open concept, high ceilings, large windows, fireplace, artistic lighting, split bedroom layout, master suite w/walk-in tile shower, double vanities connected to laundry, basement wet bar, family room, two bedrooms, full bath, covered patio. www.rigidpines.com
28. Mila Rae - sold, not open
9640 S. 32nd St.
Builder: Rigid Pines Construction. Subdivision: Wilderness Hills. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.
Features: Walkout, 1,948 main-floor square feet, split bedrooms, master suite connects to laundry, two additional bedrooms w/Jack-and-Jill bath, high ceilings, large windows, two fireplaces, basement wet bar, toy nook, office, fourth bedroom, gym and full bathroom, covered deck and patio. www.rigidpines.com
29. Vantage
9331 S. 32nd St.
Builder: Woodland Homes. Subdivision: Wilderness Hills. Price range: $400,000-$450,000 with lot.
Features: Great room featuring 10' ceilings, large kitchen center island with ample seating, plenty of cabinet space, large walk-in pantry, master suite w/walk-in closet, two vanities, walk-in shower, direct access to master laundry, owner’s entry w/ closet, bench, cubbies. www.buildwoodland.com
30. The Campbell
10020 S. 31st St.
Builder: Legacy Homes. Subdivision: Iron Ridge. Price range: $450,000-$500,000 with lot.
Features: 1,917 square feet, gas fireplace, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, main-floor laundry, stunning kitchen, additional 1,499-square-foot family room in finished lower level, James Hardie siding, three-car garage, 95% efficient natural gas furnace and water heater. Visit our state-of-the-art design studio in Omaha. www.legacyhomesnebraska.com
