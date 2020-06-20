Parade of Homes Spring 2020 Nos. 13-18

13. Helen June - sold, not open
5959 Opus Circle
Builder: Build DCB, Inc. Subdivision: Vintage Heights. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 without lot.
Features: Multi-level ceilings, loft, large windows for natural light, wooded commons views, center island, pantry, wide-plank flooring, stand-alone cooktop/hood, gas fireplace w/ custom built-ins, two master bedrooms w/en suites, walk-in tile showers, double vanities, split mudroom/laundry off garage, wet bar. www.builddcb.com
14. Brookside
6218 S. 97th Circle
Builder: Fulton Construction. Subdivision: Vintage Heights. Price range: $450,000 - $500,000 with lot.
Features: 3,054 finished square feet, open kitchen/great room, center island, wood floors throughout, pantry, second-level master, three additional bedrooms w/bathrooms, first and second-level laundries, basement family room, bedroom, bath, covered patio, three-car garage. New home or remodel, give us a call.
15. Kalee Ann
8817 Grey Hawk Court
Builder: R & D Custom Homes. Subdivision: Boulder Ridge. Price range: $650,000-$700,000 with lot.
Features: Five-plus-one bedroom, three-bath on treed commons, 12’ and vaulted ceilings, 7’ island, walk-in pantry, master w/walk-in shower, heated floors, connects to laundry, floor-to-ceiling double-sided fireplace between great room and sunroom, covered deck, walkout w/game/exercise room, fireplace, oversized three-car garage. www.RandDCustomHomes.com
16. Hanna Lane
6240 148th St.
Builder: Goings Homes. Subdivision: Acreage, Walton. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 without lot.
Features: 21’ vaulted great room ceiling w/beams, full-height stone fireplace, pantry w/barn door, master access to covered deck, walk-in tile master shower, loft area/office upstairs, two additional upper-level bedrooms w/Jack-and-Jill bathroom adjoining, rough-sawn cedar exterior accents. www.goingshomes.com
17. The Lewiston
990 I St.
Builder: Brasch Homes. Subdivision: Palmyra. Price range: $250,000-$300,000 with lot.
Features: 1,476-square-foot, split-bedroom plan, two baths, zero-step entry, vaulted ceilings, large mudroom, granite countertops, wide painted woodwork, vinyl plank flooring, basement finishing options to include 1-2 bedrooms, full bath, family room. Qualifies for zero-down USDA Rural Development loan for eligible buyers.
18. The Quartz
7930 Maxine Drive
Builder: Richland Homes. Subdivision: The Woodlands at Yankee Hill. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.
Features: Abundant natural light, engineered wood floors, kitchen/family room w/floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, walk-in pantry, quartz kitchen countertops, LED under-cabinet lighting, drop zone, second-floor laundry outside master, three bedrooms, USB outlets, sprinkler system. $1 donated to Cedars Home for Children per verified attendee. www.BuildWithRichland.com
