Parade of Homes Spring 2020 Nos. 07-12
  • Updated

7. Anna

8800 Chaparral Court

Builder: Vodicka Construction, Inc. Subdivision: White Horse. Price range: $550,000-$600,000 with lot.

Features: Over 3,400 finished square feet, five-bedroom farmhouse design, great room, brick fireplace, large deck off dining room, built-in appliances, island, butler’s pantry, main-floor laundry w/cabinets and lockers, walk-out basement w/family room, bar, bath, two bedrooms, storage, three-stall side-entry garage.

8. The Chaparral

8840 Chaparral Court

Builder: Van Horn Custom Homes. Subdivision: White Horse. Price range: $550,000-$600,000 with lot.

Features: Five-bedroom with fine finishes, quartz countertops, large island, walk-in pantry, painted solid wood trim, hardwood floors, natural stone floor-to-ceiling fireplace, coffered ceiling in master suite, walk-in tiled shower, walk-in closet, wet bar, wine storage in walkout basement, covered deck.

www.vanhornbuildingco.com

9. The Parker - sold, not open

9227 Rattlesnake Road

Builder: Woita Homes. Subdivision: Wandering Creek. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.

Features: 1,855-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bedroom, modern design, white oak floors on main level, gas fireplace w/built-in shelves and cabinets, Airmada shower drying system, home audio, oversized painted woodwork, 1,266 finished square feet in lower level, glass garage doors.

www.woitahomes.com

10. Thea

8972 HiMark Lane

Builder: MK Builder. Subdivision: HiMark Estates. Price range: $600,000-$650,000 without lot.

Features: Four-bedroom, four-bath, 4,000 square feet, located on NuMark golf course, tall ceilings and 8’ interior doors, oversized windows, designer kitchen, walk-in pantry/prep station, lower-level recreation room w/fireplace and bonus room, master suite w/walk-in tile shower, oversized three-stall finished garage.

11. The HiMark

4908 S. 89th St.

Builder: MK Builders. Subdivision: HiMark Estates. Price range: $600,000-$650,000 without lot.

Features: 4,400-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath on NuMark golf course, oversized windows, soaring 13’ ceilings through double-door entry, designer kitchen w/professional grade appliances, custom hood, walk-in pantry, recreation room w/wet bar, master suite w/walk-in closet/private laundry area, oversized three-plus stall finished garage.

www.buildmk.com

12. Alderwood

6035 S. 87th St.

Builder: Prairie Homes. Subdivision: Covenant Addition. Price range: $250,000-$300,000 with lot.

Features: Furnished, one-bedroom, 1,150 square-foot townhome, 9' ceilings, covered deck off living room, first-floor laundry, mudroom, master bedroom w/large bath, double sinks, walk-in closet, granite kitchen countertops, large island, additional bedroom, full bath, office w/French doors, large recreation room in basement.

www.prairiehomeslincoln.com

