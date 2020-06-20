Parade of Homes Spring 2020 Nos. 01-06
1. Frisco

10020 Black Rapids Road

Builder: Prairie Home Builders. Subdivision: Waterford Estates. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.

Features: Three-bedroom, 1,589-square-foot split-ranch, cathedral ceiling in great room, Cambria countertops, large island, vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, first-floor laundry off master suite, mudroom, covered deck off dining room, finished basement with fourth bedroom, full bath, recreation room.

www.prairiehomeslincoln.com

2. Waterview

10211 Starlight Bay

Builder: Derun Construction and Homes, Inc. Subdivision: Waterford Estates. Price range: $600,000-$650,000 with lot.

Features: Nearly 4,600 finished square feet, 20’x14’ covered deck, open kitchen/living/dining, up to 12’ ceilings, center island, supersized pantry, master walk-in closet and tile shower, main-level laundry with sink, finished walkout basement w/wet bar, two bedrooms, bath, home theater, second laundry.

3. The Willow Bay

10157 Edgewater Lane

Builder: Fulton Construction. Subdivision: Fulton Villas at South Shore, Waterford Estates. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.

Features: 1,521 square-foot main level, covered deck, granite kitchen and master bath countertops, island, walk-in pantry, master suite with tiled oversized shower, second bedroom/optional study, main-level laundry, finished lower level with family room, bedroom, full bath and wet bar.

www.fultonconstruction.com

4. Challenger II

602 Waterside Way

Builder: HighRidge Builders. Subdivision: Dominion at Stevens Creek. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.

Features: 2,783-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, split-bedroom layout, coffered living room ceiling w/wood beams and electric fireplace, large granite kitchen island, walk-in pantry, walk-in tile shower in master, finished basement w/recreation room, two bedrooms, tile bathroom and storage room.

5. Aura II - sold, not open

711 N. 105th St.

Builder: Synergy Homes, Inc. Subdivision: Dominion at Stevens Creek. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.

Features: Modern style, over 2,800-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, walking distance to Waterford Lake, two fireplaces, office, main-floor laundry, large kitchen island, walk-in pantry, quartz countertops, hickory cabinets, master walk-in tile shower, large basement w/bar, built-in entertainment center, covered deck.

www.synergyhomesne.com

6. The Mill House

1223 S. 88th St.

Builder: Schwinn Homes, LLC. Subdivision: White Horse. Price range: $550,000-$600,000 with lot.

Features: Five-bedroom, five bath areas, innovative design married to highly functional products. Forty-seven Parade Homes in 35 years! Now led with energy and innovation by Marlene Stroup. We love building homes that not only excite your senses but nourish your well-being.

www.schwinnconstruction.com.

