Parade of Homes Fall 2022 Nos. 13-18

13. Atlantis

1030 N.108th St.

Builder: High Ridge Builders. Subdivision: Dominion at Stevens Creek. Bedrooms: 4. Baths: 3. Square footage: 2,829. Price range: $425,000-$475,000 without lot.

Features: coffered living room ceiling, electric fireplace with art deco wall, granite island, walk-in pantry, covered deck off dining, primary bedroom with dual sinks, tiled zero-entry shower, laundry through primary closet, second main-level bedroom and full bath on opposite side, walkout basement.

14. Sonoma

2839 N. 90th St.

Builder: Prairie Home Builders. Subdivision: Prairie Village. Bedrooms: 4. Baths: 3. Square footage: 2,403. Price range: $425,000-$475,000 with lot.

Features: split-ranch, cathedral ceilings in kitchen and great room, large island, pantry, covered patio off dining room, first-floor laundry with seat and coat hooks, primary bath with double sinks, walk-in tile shower, separate linen closet, finished basement with full bath, recreation room. www.prairiehomeslincoln.com

15. Briarwood Townhome

2824 N. 86th St.

Builder: Prairie Home Builders. Subdivision: Prairie Village North. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3. Square footage: 1,928. Price range: $300,000-$350,000 with lot.

Features: open plan, nine-foot ceilings, vinyl plank floors, granite kitchen countertops, Birch cabinets, galley island, stainless steel appliances/undermount sink, first-floor laundry, primary bedroom with large bath and walk-in closet, daylight basement features one bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath, recreation room. www.prairiehomeslincoln.com

16. Fallbrook Rowhouse

555 Blue Sage Blvd.

Builder: Blake Builders. Subdivision: Fallbrook. Bedrooms: 3. Baths: 3. Square footage: 2,168. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.

Features: contemporary living with traditional styling, open concept, eat-in dining room and kitchen island, high-end finishes, private terrace, mudroom, two-stall garage. Located near Fallbrook’s town center restaurants and shops, miles of walking trails, grocery store within walking distance, quick downtown commute.

17. Braxton

1719 NW 52nd St.

Builder: CB Townhomes. Subdivision: Village West. Bedrooms: 3. Baths: 3. Price range: $275,000-$360,000 with lot.

Features: open concept, separate office, main-level laundry, large primary suite with oversized walk-in closet, custom cabinets and granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, generous covered deck, lot backs to trees for privacy, two-stall garage. Ask about other floor plan options.

18. Indy

3500 Anaheim Court

Builder: Blake Builders. Subdivision: Anaheim Court. Bedrooms: 3. Baths: 3. Square footage: 2,581. Price range: $375,000-$450,000 without lot.

Features: townhouse with top-end, designer selected finishes, large corner kitchen with walk-in pantry, gas fireplace, gas kitchen range, quartz countertops, primary suite with walk-in shower, dual vanities, access to main-floor laundry, composite decking with aluminum railing, zero-entry from garage. Homeowners association amenities.