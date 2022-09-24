Parade of Homes Fall 2022 Nos. 07-12

7. The Meadowlark

4011 Primrose Place

Builder: Sampson Residential Properties. Subdivision: Grandale Villas. Bedrooms: 3. Baths: 3. Square footage: 2,523. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.

Features: covered patio, main-floor laundry w/sink, coffered ceilings, gas fireplace, large island, walk-in pantry, informal dining, primary bedroom with 3/4 en suite, dual vanities, separate commode, walk-in closet, recreation room, wet bar, ¾ bath in finished basement, homeowners' association amenities.

8. Alderwood Townhome

6035 S. 87th St.

Builder: Prairie Home Builders. Subdivision: Covenant Addition. Bedrooms: 2. Baths: 3. Square footage: 1,904. Price range: $375,000-$425,000 with lot.

Features: open plan, nine-foot ceilings, covered deck off living room, kitchen island, granite countertops, first-floor laundry, mudroom, primary bedroom with bath, double sinks and walk-in closet, basement includes an additional bedroom, full bath, office with French doors, recreation room. www.prairiehomeslincoln.com

9. Plan 400

9010 River Rock Road

Builder: Element Homes: Subdivision: Wandering Creek. Bedrooms: 5. Baths: 3. Square footage: 2,831. Price range: $550,000-$600,000 with lot.

Features: three-stall garage, first-rate subcontractors, enjoyable custom-home building experience, trustworthy, professional and very high-quality custom homebuilder, first-place new construction builders since 2012, meeting the demand for homes under $800,000. Let us help you build the home of your dreams. www.elementlincoln.com

10. The Buckley

8824 Buckley Creek Road

Builder: CaseyCo Custom Homes. Subdivision: Wandering Creek. Bedrooms: 5. Baths: 3. Square footage: 2,871. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.

Features: open-concept ranch, 10’ entry and great room ceilings, custom fireplace, pantry, butcher block countertop, secluded primary suite with full tile shower, double-sink vanity, recreation room, space for gym/playroom, two bedrooms, bath in basement, covered patio, custom floor plans.

11. The Telluride

1500 S. 93rd Street

Builder: True North. Subdivision: The Preserve at Hillcrest. Bedrooms: 4. Baths: 3. Square footage: 2,950. Price range: $550,000-$600,000 with lot.

Features: townhome blocks from Hillcrest Country Club, top-quality finishes, zero-entry, coffered ceilings in primary bedroom, dining and great room, fireplace, heated tile bathroom flooring, zero-entry shower, walk-in pantry, main-level laundry, composite deck, private courtyard, homeowners' association amenities. www.truenorthlincoln.com

12. White Horse Custom

8931 Sandalwood Court

Builder: 402 Customs. Subdivision: White Horse. Bedrooms: 5. Baths: 4.5. Square footage: 4,033. Price range: $850,000-$900,000 with lot.

Features: chef's kitchen, Wolf and Bluestar appliances, expansive quartz countertops, walk-in pantry with prep station, eat-in island, fireplace, home office/guest suite, primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling, double-sink en suite, soaking tub, tile shower, basement game room, wet bar, electric fireplace, space for gym.