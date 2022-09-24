Parade of Homes Fall 2022 Nos. 01-06

1. The Casa

2801 W. Sumner St.

Builder: Hartland Homes. Subdivision: Hartland Homes Southwest. Bedrooms: 3. Baths: 2. Square footage: 1,637. Price range: $250,000-$300,000 with lot.

Features: first-floor laundry, large kitchen/dining/living area, finished basement. You choose the lot and plan and personalize the options. We pay closing costs when you use our lender and build in our area. Lots available in Garden Valley 5th addition. www.heartlandhomes.com.

2. Benson

857 W. Panorama Road

Builder: Murray Custom Homes. Subdivision: Southwest Village Heights. Bedrooms: 5. Baths: 3. Square footage: 2,888. Price range: $475,000-$550,000 with lot.

Features: custom homes that highlight distinct architectural features and designs, open concept, 16' sloped ceilings, towering windows provide natural light, culinary-inspired kitchen, quartz polished countertops, walk-in pantry with work space, spa-like primary suite with soaking tub, walk-in shower, walk-in closet, dual vanities.

3. Smetter Luxury Townhomes

2754 Sheila Lane

Builder: Smetter Homes. Subdivision: Wilderness Hills. Bedrooms: 3. Baths: 3. Square footage: 2,250. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.

Features: Smetter Homes’ newest townhome development, large kitchen pantry, granite countertops throughout, recessed lighting, white cabinetry, kitchen soft-close drawers, white subway kitchen tile, stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances, spacious primary suite, convenient first-floor laundry, finished basement, fences allowed. Superior products used inside and out.

4. The Hudson

3233 Tree Line Drive

Builder: MK Builders. Subdivision: Wilderness Hills. Bedrooms: 5. Baths: 3. Square footage: 3,356. Price range: $500,000-$525,000 without lot.

Features: Covered deck overlooking green space, open concept with oversized windows for abundant light, tall ceilings, designer kitchen with oversized walk-in pantry, primary suite with walk-in tile shower, walk-in closet and built-in laundry, quartz countertops throughout, four-stall, fully insulated garage. www.buildmk.com

5. The Julia

3409 Tree Line Drive

Builder: Great Plains Custom Homes, LLC. Subdivision: Wilderness Hills. Bedrooms: 4. Baths: 4. Square footage: 3,951. Price range: $850,000-$900,000 with lot.

Features: great room fireplace, primary suite w/double-sink vanity, walk-in tile shower, soaker tub, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, walk-in pantry, main-level laundry, mudroom w/built-in lockers, walkout level with two bedrooms, full bath, family room, wet bar, exercise room, second fireplace. www.3409TreeLine.info

6. The Campbell

10020 S. 31st St.

Builder: Legacy Homes. Subdivision: Iron Ridge, Roca. Bedrooms: 4. Baths: 3. Square footage: 3,416. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.

Features: stunning kitchen, natural gas fireplace, Sierra Pacific windows, main-floor laundry, 1,499 square-foot family room in finished lower level. Visit our state-of-the-art design studio in Omaha, located off the Harrison Street exit on I-80. Thousands of selections to customize your home. www.legacyhomeslincoln.com