Parade of Homes Fall 2020 Nos. 19-25

19. The Truman
10040 S. 31st St.
Builder: Legacy Homes. Subdivision: Iron Ridge. Price range: $450,000-$500,000 with lot.
Features: 2,970 square feet, four bedrooms, four and a half baths, second-floor laundry, gorgeous batwing island, 1,054-square-foot family room in finished lower level, natural gas fireplace, 2"x6" exterior walls, tight construction, Sierra Pacific windows/patio doors.
20. Austin
10100 S. 31st St.
Builder: Prairie Homes. Subdivision: Iron Ridge. Price range: $400,000-$450,000 with lot.
Features: Three-bedroom split-ranch, 1,711 finished square feet, 11’ great room flat ceiling, 9’ ceilings rest of first floor, open kitchen, large island, gas range, walk-in pantry, first-floor laundry, mudroom, separate master hall entrance, tiled shower, covered patio off dining room, wet bar. www.prairiehomeslincoln
21. Monarch
3141 South Creek Road
Builder: TMP, PC. Subdivision: Wilderness Hills. Price range: $450,000-$500,000 without lot.
Features: Custom designed walkout contemporary ranch, backs to commons, 5-6 bedrooms, 4-5 baths, tile and engineered wood floors, basement wet bar w/ granite island, butterfly vaulted ceiling, walk-in tile shower, granite and quartz countertops, electric linear fireplace, Impervia windows.
22. Mandi
3449 Tree Line Drive
Builder: Avid Builders, LLC. Subdivision: Wilderness Hills. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.
Features: Walkout lot, 10’ foyer, open plan, great-room fireplace, pantry w/butler’s shelf, center island, double sinks, tub, walk-in shower in master bath, two basement bedrooms w/walk-in closets, exercise room, family room, bar, extra storage under garage.
23. Smetter Townhomes
3717 Twin Creek Road
Builder: Smetter Custom Homes. Subdivision: Wilderness Creek. Price range: $300,000-$350,000 with lot.
Features: Four bedrooms, three baths, finished basement, granite countertops, white birch cabinets (soft close in kitchen), high-end light fixtures, luxury vinyl tile flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances (including refrigerator), covered patio or composite deck, walkout, daylight and flat lots available, fences allowed. www.smettercustomhomes.com
24. Ava Nicole -- not open
6409 SW 8th St.
Builder: Schneider Custom Homes. Subdivision: Southwest Village Heights. Price range: $300,000-$350,000 with lot.
Features: Blends functional living space and modern design, California-split-bedroom plan, pantry, center island w/ seating for four, master bath w/walk-in tile shower, master suite off great room, finished recreation room, fourth bedroom, third bathroom in basement. Available by appointment only. www.schneidercustom.com
25. The Rosebury
6501 SW 32nd Circle
Builder: Hartland Homes. Subdivision: Twin Pines. Price range: $250,000-$300,000 without lot.
Features: 1,800 square feet, great room w/ soaring ceiling, electric fireplace, dual kitchen pantries, dinette area w/ built-in desk and pass-through wet bar, formal dining room, mudroom includes washer/dryer hookups, folding counter, double vanity, jetted tub, walk-in closet in master suite. www.hartlandhomes.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!