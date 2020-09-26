Parade of Homes Fall 2020 Nos. 13-18

13. Vistas Modernas - not open
9750 Napa Ridge Drive
Builder: Build DCB. Subdivision: Vintage Heights. Price range: $550,000-$600,000 with lot.
Features: Five-bedroom, three-bath, center island, walk-in pantry, stand-alone cook top, fireplace w/custom modern built-ins, glass-surround walk-in shower, built-in locker systems and drop zones off garage, walkout basement w/ two bedrooms, office, wet bar and family room, fully-integrated smarthome. www.builddcb.com
14. Victoria
8201 Jones Ave.
Builder: Peak Design Builders. Subdivision: The Woodlands at Yankee Hill. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.
Features: 11' coffered ceilings, three first-floor bedrooms, two baths, additional two bedrooms, full bath in finished basement, granite kitchen countertops under-cabinet lighting, vinyl flooring, custom gas fireplace, three-paned window in master, walk-in tiled shower, main-level laundry/mudroom w/ custom built-in storage.
15. The Quartz
7930 Maxine Drive
Builder: Richland Homes. Subdivision: The Woodlands at Yankee Hill. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.
Features: Natural light in main entry, kitchen/family room entertainment space, Cambria kitchen countertops, floor-to-mantle stone fireplace, walk-in pantry, drop zone, second-floor laundry outside master, plus three spacious bedrooms, USB outlets. $1 donation made to Cedars Home for Children for every attendee.
16. The Dempster
7810 Maxine Drive
Builder: Timber Ridge. Subdivision: The Woodlands at Yankee Hill. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.
Features: Three main-floor bedrooms, split-bedroom concept, open great room/dining/kitchen, birch cabinets, laundry/mudroom w/locker system, master walk-in shower, recreation room, 1,050 finished square feet in lower level w/two bedrooms, covered patio and porch.
17. The Campbell
10020 S. 31st St.
Builder: Legacy Homes. Subdivision: Iron Ridge. Price range: $450,000-$500,000 with lot.
Features: 1,917 square feet, four bedrooms, three baths, main-floor laundry, 1,499- square-foot family room in finished lower level, 95% efficient natural gas furnaces/water heaters, Sierra Pacific windows/patio doors. Visit our design studio in Omaha to customize your home.
18. The Whistler
10030 S. 31st St.
Builder: Legacy Homes. Subdivision: Iron Ridge. Price range: $400,000-$450,000 with lot.
Features: Fully furnished, 2,792 square feet, four bedrooms, three baths, second-floor laundry, kitchen island, 952-square-foot family room, finished lower level, electric fireplace option showcased, Low-E glass Sierra Pacific windows/patio doors. Visit our design studio off the Harrison Street exit in Omaha.
