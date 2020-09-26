Parade of Homes Fall 2020 Nos. 07-12

7. Frisco
10020 Black Rapids Road
Builder: Prairie Homes. Subdivision: Waterford Estates. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.
Features: Three-bedroom split ranch, great room w/cathedral ceiling, vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel gas range/appliances, large island, walk-in pantry, wider U-shaped stairwell, first-floor laundry off master suite, 4’x3’ shower, mudroom near garage, covered deck off dining area, finished basement with fourth bedroom. www.prairiehomeslincoln.com
8. Plan 400
9101 Rattlesnake Road
Builder: Element Homes. Subdivision: Wandering Creek. Price range: $300,000-$350,000 without lot
Features: Five-bedroom, three-bath with over 2,700 square feet, lots of custom features, gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling in great room, wood floors throughout main level, oversized Pella windows throughout, large tiled shower, wet bar in lower level, oversized three-stall garage. www.elementlincoln.com
9. The Christine
5403 Roose St.
Builder: A&J Donner Construction, Inc. Subdivision: Roose Haven Addition. Price range: $300,000-$350,000 with lot.
Features: Six-home development on private drive in established neighborhood on Billy Wolff Trail/Antelope Creek north bank, three-bedroom, three-bath, 1,746-1,847 square feet, granite counters, stainless appliances, luxury vinyl plank floors, oversized designer windows, large upstairs bedrooms and laundry, convenient homeowners association. www.ajdonnerconstruction.com
10. Joyful Jean
4505 Hawthorne Drive
Builder: Build DCB. Subdivision: The Preserve on Antelope Creek. Price range: $650,000-$700,000 with lot.
Features: Four-bedroom, three-bath, large center island, custom cabinetry, walk-in pantry, stacked microwave/oven, stand-alone cook top w/custom hood, exposed steel beams, coffee bar, master w/walk-in closet, tile shower, first-floor laundry, separate locker system/drop zone, wet bar, two basement bedrooms w/ Jack-and-Jill bath.
11. Alderwood Townhome
6035 S. 87th St.
Builder: Prairie Homes. Subdivision: Covenant Addition. Price range: $250,000-$300,000 with lot.
Features: Furnished one-bedroom, 1,150 square feet, open plan, 9'ceilings, covered deck off living room, first-floor laundry, mudroom, master w/large bath, double sinks, walk-in closet, large kitchen island, granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, additional basement bedroom, full bath, office, recreation room.
12. The Fable
8825 Grey Hawk Court
Builder: Red Custom Homes. Subdivision: Boulder Ridge. Price range: $600,000-$650,000 with lot.
Features: Five-bedroom, 3½ baths, bold fireplace wall, 12' great room ceiling, wooded backyard view of commons, kitchen island, gas cook top, walk-in pantry w/countertop, covered deck off dining, first-floor laundry/mudroom, basement bar, two lower-level bedrooms with walk-in closets, Jack-and-Jill bathroom, storm shelter. www.red-customhomes.com
