Parade of Homes Fall 2020 Nos. 01-06

1. The Braxton
1807 NW 52nd St.
Builder: CB Townhomes, LLC. Subdivision: Village West. Price range: $215,000-$255,000 with lot.
Features: Walkout ranch townhome with over 2,000 total finished square feet, three-bedroom, three-bathroom open concept, main-level laundry, large master suite with oversized walk-in closet, dual vanity, custom kitchen cabinets, two main-floor bedrooms, basement family room, third bedroom, and storage, covered deck.
2. The Andee
1841 W. Big Sky Road
Builder: Bugbee Homes. Subdivision: Highland View. Price range: $300,000-$350,000 with lot.
Features: 1,440 square feet, built-in pantry, oversized island, 42”x60” tile shower, mudroom w/built-in bench and upper locker space, main floor pre-wired for stereo sound, finished walkout basement with recreation room, electric fireplace, full wet bar, 12x12 covered deck. www.bugbeehomes.com
3. The Russell
7433 N. 11th St.
Builder: Legacy Homes. Subdivision: Legends Addition. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.
Features: Fully furnished, professionally decorated, 2,635-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/4 baths, second-floor laundry opens to hall and master closet, 1,009-square-foot family room in finished lower level, natural gas fireplace, Sierra Pacific windows and patio doors with Low-E glass. www.legacyhomesnebraska.com
4. The Westland
7421 N. 11th St.
Builder: Legacy Homes. Subdivision: Legends Addition. Price range: $300,000-$350,000 with lot.
Features: Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining, stunning electric tile fireplace, quartz kitchen countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, engineered hardwood floors, island with waterfall quartz edge, master bath w/oversized shower, double vanity, optional finished basement package, Sierra Pacific windows.
5. The Archer
7401 N. 11th St.
Builder: Legacy Homes. Subdivision: Legends Addition. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.
Features: Grand foyer, bright living room with cathedral ceilings, shiplap natural gas fireplace, spacious master with walk-in closet, oversized tiled shower, double vanity, optional finished basement package. Visit our state-of-the-art design studio in Omaha, conveniently located off I-80 Harrison Street exit. www.legacyhomesnebraska.com
6. Camden
7349 Strait Road
Builder: Prairie Homes. Subdivision: Legends Addition. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.
Features: Four-bedroom, open plan, 2,148 finished square feet, main-level master suite leads to rear deck, 9’ceilings, coffered great room ceiling, large island, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in pantry, first-floor laundry, mudroom w/bench, additional bedroom, full bath, recreation room in basement. www.prairiehomeslincoln.com
