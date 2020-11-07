Pandemic recession becomes 'shecession' as more working moms are forced to quit jobs

As a social service provider, Colleen Zavodny knows how important it is to take care of her mental health, but the coronavirus pandemic has tested her like nothing else.

"I've had a couple nasty, ugly cries where I wonder how am I going to keep managing this," said Zavodny, of Woodridge, Ill., who runs the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago's rape crisis center.

Zavodny supervises e-learning for her 5-year-old daughter Silvia while working full time for the YWCA from home. She also had been working as a server at a restaurant every other weekend when her ex has custody of their daughter.

When COVID-19 restrictions banned indoor dining in March and again Oct. 23, she lost her second income, which the 38-year-old she had used to pay for day care a few days a week, something she can no longer afford.

"At the beginning of COVID, I was like, OK, go week by week. And then once e-learning started, I was like, OK, let's just go day by day," she said. "And there are some days where I'm like, I just have to go forward one hour at a time or one minute at a time."