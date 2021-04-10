Pandemic migration made rent less affordable across the US

They fled Seattle for Tacoma, San Francisco for Sacramento and New York City for Kingston.

As people relocated during the pandemic, median rents plunged in pricey, more-affluent U.S. counties and soared in cheaper ones where residents tend to earn less, according to a new report by Zumper, one of the country’s largest online apartment rental services. The broader implication is that affordability likely declined nationwide.

Take King County, Washington, which includes Seattle and its suburbs and has a median income of about $102,600 — among the highest in the nation. Average rents for a one-bedroom apartment there sank 15% on average from February 2020 through the same month this year, data from Zumper show. Meanwhile, nearby Pierce County, home to Tacoma and with a median income of around $79,200, saw rents climb 21%.

“This is, at its heart, a migration story,” said Neil Gerstein, an analyst at Zumper and the author of the study. “These prices are shifting because the pandemic caused a lot of people to move.”