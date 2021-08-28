Pandemic leads workers to quit for more pay, better work-life balance

Ray said he began to think about taking the leap to entrepreneurship after losing an aunt and uncle to COVID-19 and watching numerous friends and family catch the virus. "COVID kind of put a lot of things into perspective," he said.

Ray resigned in April this year as regional director of SMASH, a national STEM workforce development company, and started The Kinfolk Group, also known as TKG Consulting. He consults for social impact organizations across the U.S., helping them improve their operations.

Ray said he traveled in his previous position, which he liked, but it was on a tight schedule. As operator of his own business, he can choose if and when he travels.

"That's one of the biggest things I love about entrepreneurship is the freedom of my schedule that I have and that flexibility," he said.

April Andis of Grand Blanc, Mich., left her job in an auto supplier plant to become an operations specialist for UWM in March of this year. The 43-year-old said she was looking for a less physically demanding job.

"Standing on my feet for eight hours a day on concrete is kind of what made me change careers," she said. "It was getting too much for myself as far as my back and my legs."

Andis said her job at UWM allows a better work-life balance for her, two grown sons and 14-year-old daughter: "We have our nights together when we get home."

