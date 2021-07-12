Paddling along
It started with pen and paper. It will end with memories and see-you-laters.
In Lancaster County, the 60 new cases reported last week were the most in over a month and hospitalizations due to COVID jumped to 26 on Tuesday, matching numbers from mid-May.
The new NIL world could impact certain athletic departments' revenue streams if small businesses opt to spend money on student-athletes instead of cutting deals with universities.
Spokeswoman for UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green says committee’s names will be released once search is concluded.
Officers fired 37 times at Wyoming couple at end of February chase in Lincoln, grand jury report shows
The stolen revolver found with Hailey Stainbrook and Christian Alexander had one spent round, but the lead investigator told the grand jury he couldn’t determine if it had been fired during the incident or some time prior.
Emilia C. Graham was lighting fireworks in the roadway outside her house on Dawes Avenue at around 11 p.m. Saturday when a car struck her, according to the Nebraska crash report filed on the incident.
At a hearing last month, defense attorney Chris Ferdico argued that forcing people to wear masks was akin to a Nazi war crime — an argument rejected by a Lancaster County judge.
A reader points out that a certain columnist gets "worked up" when Husker fans show Fred Hoiberg more grace than they show Scott Frost.
The woman was fully vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions that put her at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Health Department.
Responding to a drive-by shooting Thursday morning, officers found shell casings, multiple bullet holes and a blood trail leading out of the empty home.