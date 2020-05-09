Overlooked small businesses are finally getting federal loans. Challenges remain

Business groups are seeking more flexibility on what PPP loan money can be spent on and more clarity on what’s required to turn the loan into a grant. Some owners of restaurants and other small businesses worry that if they use the money for payroll now there won’t be anything left to start back up when customers feel safe to return. Business owners also told the National Federation of Independent Business they’re afraid they’ll be stuck with loan payments they can’t afford if they make an innocent mistake.

Help is on the way, according to Neil Bradley of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “The administration made clear further guidance is coming out. … There are some confusing aspects to how loan forgiveness works,” he said in a conference call with reporters Tuesday.

The business federation’s Wade doesn’t know what’s taking so long to clarify the rules. “It’s very frustrating,” she said.

Meantime, even as they contemplate a difficult future, many small employers are happy the money’s starting to roll in.

Lena Swann, owner of the All About the Dogue canine grooming shop in Emeryville, California, said via email she received notice from Wells Fargo at the end of last week that her $33,000 PPP loan had been approved. Her initial attempts to get funding hit a brick wall.

“This has been very stressful. Lots of sleepless nights,” Swann said. “Patience has been a virtue in this case.”

