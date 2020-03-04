On paper, this looked like the deepest class in the state at the beginning of the season, and this week's C-2 tournament shows that. Oakland-Craig has depth and a go-to threat in Kennedy Benne, while Crofton, though young, has a lot of experience. Speaking of which, defending state champion Hastings St. Cecilia has several players back from last year's title run. Always keep an eye on Superior with Kalynn Meyer leading the charge, and watch for Grand Island CC, which battled through a tough schedule.