On paper, this looked like the deepest class in the state at the beginning of the season, and this week's C-2 tournament shows that. Oakland-Craig has depth and a go-to threat in Kennedy Benne, while Crofton, though young, has a lot of experience. Speaking of which, defending state champion Hastings St. Cecilia has several players back from last year's title run. Always keep an eye on Superior with Kalynn Meyer leading the charge, and watch for Grand Island CC, which battled through a tough schedule.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Lincoln police say they arrested a 62-year-old man and cited three others in a prostitution detail Saturday.
- Updated
Students participating in extracurricular activities who violate the district's student code of conduct face sanctions that include being suspended from games or other competitions.
- Updated
Scott Frost's job is getting tougher all the time, it seems.
- Updated
Spielman is back home in Minnesota. Nebraska also loses WR McQuitty to retirement.
- Updated
Omar Manning should have no problem doing what's necessary to qualify academically to play at Nebraska, his juco offensive coordinator says.
- Updated
More than 10 agencies responded to the two crashes, which one deputy called "a disaster."
- Updated
The lawsuit alleges the student -- a potential state meet finalist -- should not have been suspended and doing so would severely limit her ability to receive college scholarships and compete at the collegiate level.
- Updated
James and Kris Plucknett said Monday that they are calling it quits after more than 25 years of serving customers at the store at 5500 Old Cheney Road.
Social media and monitoring students' behavior is a part of life now for Lincoln school administrators
- Updated
By Thursday, East High administrators had disciplined 23 students for violating the district’s code of conduct.
- Updated
Luke McCaffrey kicks off a series examining Huskers coming off redshirt seasons as spring ball looms next week.