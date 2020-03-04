For 12 weeks, it looked like Millard South and Lincoln Pius X were on a collision course to meet in the state final. But Omaha Westside beat the Bolts and Lincoln East upset Patriots on the same day, making for an interesting picture at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Millard South, with seniors Horan and Krull leading the way, has very few weaknesses, while Pius X has a strong frontcourt presence led by Markowski. Both teams also are plenty motivated after recent state heartbreak. Lincoln East and Omaha Westside appear to be peaking at the right time. It should be a fun tournament.