Of the six classes, this one may be the most wide open. Six teams likely have a legitimate shot at winning it all. St. Francis has been No. 1 for most of the season. Leading the way is Allison Weidner, a dynamic point guard playing in her third state tournament. The Flyers will be challenged. Wynot returns nearly everyone from last year's state championship team, Lawrence-Nelson has a lot of experience and Sacred Heart always is primed for a run in March. BDS, meanwhile, has volleyball success to lean on.