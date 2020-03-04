Pleasanton is 51-2 in its past 53 contests. The Bulldogs are very balanced and play strong defense, but they'll be tested against a battle-hardened Pender team in the opening round. With Grace Cave and Peyton Barrett leading the way, Weeping Water has the talent to be cutting down the nets on Saturday. Marquee wins against Malcolm and Falls City Sacred Heart show the Indians are a better team than last year. And then watch out for defending champion Archbishop Bergan. The Knights have played a brutal schedule, and between hoops and volleyball, they have a lot of experience under the bright lights.