There are some great first-round matchups in C-1, starting with No. 2 North Central and No. 5 West Point-Beemer. Adams Central-Chadron could be a battle, too. Lincoln Christian and NBC have been 1-2 all season, but careful with penciling those two in the final right away. West Point-Beemer may be playing better than any team right now, St. Paul has looked strong from Day 1, and Wahoo has found its stride. Malcolm, which tested Lincoln Christian in the subdistrict final, is picking up momentum, too. The first day, survival day, will be very telling.