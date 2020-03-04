Outlook
Girls subdistrict hoops, 2.17

Crete's Morgan Maly (left) is fouled by Seward's Samantha Oborny (right) on Feb. 17 in a B-5 girls subdistrict game at Crete High School.

Crete has been on a mission this season after returning all five starters from last year's state runner-up team, including Super-Stater Morgan Maly. The Cardinals were rolling until they got tripped up by Beatrice in a subdistrict final. A first-round game against an emerging Norris team will not be easy. Beatrice and Bennington are on the other side of the bracket, and both teams have been consistent. The Lady Orange have the athleticism and defense to make a run. Bennington has the scoring power to challenge, too.

Related to this story

