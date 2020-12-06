You’re not going to eat that game? Your dog will

Pheasant heads, freezer-burned fish, deer liver, duck feet — these are things that I might have tossed in the past. There are parts of an animal that I simply can’t use.
I hate waste, but it happens. So, when my husband and I brought home Fergus, then an 8-week-old Pembroke Welsh corgi puppy, last winter, our problems were solved. I’ve come up with a few creative, easy ideas to use as much of the game and fish that we accumulate throughout the year as possible.
But first, talk to your pet’s veterinarian before introducing any new foods. Once you get the OK, have fun exploring these wild treats.
Bird heads: The bones in the heads of game birds are soft, and the meat and brains are enticing to dogs. With kitchen shears, cut off the beaks, which can be sharp and hard. Do not offer head-shot birds to avoid lead poisoning.
Feed fresh or, for longer shelf life, dehydrate in a food dehydrator. Run kitchen shears along the neck and top of the head to open up the head cavity, which will allow them to dry more thoroughly and prevent early spoilage. Dry times will vary. I dry at 135 degrees for about four hours, then raise the temperature to 165 degrees until fully dried. Allow heads to cool completely before storing in a partially closed zip-top bag in the refrigerator. Watch for condensation in the bag, which would indicate that the heads were not fully dried. Use within two weeks. Freeze for longer storage.
Fish jerky: My husband caught a whole mess of bullheads one summer, which, unfortunately, were unpalatable for the table. No problem for Fergus, though. Dry boneless fillets at 165 degrees for several hours; dry time will vary. Store in the refrigerator for up to a month. Vacuum seal and/or freeze for long-term storage.
Deer flank jerky: That thin flap of belly meat that runs between a deer’s ribs and its hind end is called the flank. It’s often layered with silver skin and fat. That won’t matter to your dog.
Cut into desired-size pieces and dehydrate at 165 degrees until fully dried. Fat is desirable, but trim off excess layers; feeding a dog too much fat at one sitting can cause diarrhea. Flank jerky will keep in the refrigerator for up to a month.
Deer liver chews: Out of all the wild game and fish I’ve given Fergus, these seem to be his favorite. Organs are highly nutritious for dogs, so it makes me feel good that I no longer have to leave most of the liver with the gut pile. I keep it frozen until we’re ready to make these treats.
Cut the liver into fourths and soak it in water for 30 minutes to release excess blood. Then rinse and cut into bite-size pieces, accounting for 30% shrinkage. Pat completely dry with paper towels. Lay on dehydrator trays, allowing room in between each piece for air flow, and dehydrate at 135 degrees for three hours. Then turn up heat to 165 and dehydrate until fully dried but still chewy.
Duck/goose feet: The bones in duck or goose feet don’t splinter, and they are full of beneficial cartilage. Wash feet thoroughly and clip off the toenails before feeding fresh to your dog. For a longer-lasting treat, dehydrate waterfowl feet at 165 degrees until fully dried.
Fish skin: Dry fish skins at 165 degrees until fully dried; small scales are OK. Lay them flat on trays or twist them to make “sticks.”
Feed at your own risk and supervise dogs when offering wild game treats. Gradually introduce new foods to avoid stomach upset and account for allergies. Store all treats in the refrigerator or freezer. If mold occurs, do not feed.
