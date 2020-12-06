You’re not going to eat that game? Your dog will

Pheasant heads, freezer-burned fish, deer liver, duck feet — these are things that I might have tossed in the past. There are parts of an animal that I simply can’t use.

I hate waste, but it happens. So, when my husband and I brought home Fergus, then an 8-week-old Pembroke Welsh corgi puppy, last winter, our problems were solved. I’ve come up with a few creative, easy ideas to use as much of the game and fish that we accumulate throughout the year as possible.

But first, talk to your pet’s veterinarian before introducing any new foods. Once you get the OK, have fun exploring these wild treats.

Bird heads: The bones in the heads of game birds are soft, and the meat and brains are enticing to dogs. With kitchen shears, cut off the beaks, which can be sharp and hard. Do not offer head-shot birds to avoid lead poisoning.