You don't need ice for winter fishing

There is an open-water fishing option in Nebraska during the coldest part of the year.
It involves trout and gives you the chance to work on completing the Nebraska Trout Slam challenge. So, grab the neoprene waders and gloves and rig the spinning rod!
Fed by groundwater springs, many of Nebraska’s trout streams, or stretches of them, remain relatively ice-free all winter. Read about them in Trout Fishing in Nebraska’s Streams at outdoornebraska.gov/wheretofish.
The rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat trout — the four species you need to catch to complete a Trout Slam (outdoornebraska.gov/troutslam) — in these flowing waters can offer some fun fishing on nice winter afternoons.
Here are some hints to help land some of these cold-water fish:
* Trout feed less during the winter as their metabolism has slowed. In flowing waters, they tend to settle into some of the deepest holes and spots with the least amount of current during the winter to conserve energy.
* Work your way upstream whenever possible, especially when fishing in clear water. Trout usually face into the current and will be less likely to see you approaching from behind. You can get away with fishing downstream if you are careful about where you wade. Move slowly and disturb the water as little as possible. Wear camouflage or natural-colored clothing, not bright colors.
* Trout in streams during winter eat a variety of prey, and in general, all the typical trout presentations can catch fish in the winter. Matching the actual prey the fish are eating is always a good place to start. This means going smaller for trout, with more natural, smaller baits and artificial lures.
* Fly-fishing can be effective during the winter. A variety of bead-head nymphs are especially attractive to trout in streams, but on a warm afternoon, there most likely will be hatches of midges or other small insects and a fly angler can pick up some fish on dry flies or emerger patterns.
* Small crankbaits also can also catch trout in open water during the winter, however, those must be fished quite slowly — usually just enough to get them wobbling. Frequent and extended pauses might also be needed to trigger fish activity.
* Waxworms, salmon eggs, prepared baits, small jigs, or tiny spinners or spoons (silver on sunny days and gold on cloudy days) should not be overlooked for successful winter trout stream fishing.
* The trout in these northern and western Nebraska streams are more apt to take your lure or bait on warm winter days, either sunny or cloudy, when the temperature hovers around or rises above freezing.
* For conservation purposes and heeding those legal stipulations, keep the more abundant smaller fish for a meal, but return the larger trout to the water to swim and spawn another day.
With diligent planning, warm clothing plus the proper equipment and presentations, winter can provide some of the best fishing action of the year in one or more of Nebraska’s pristine trout streams.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!