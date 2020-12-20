You don't need ice for winter fishing

There is an open-water fishing option in Nebraska during the coldest part of the year.

It involves trout and gives you the chance to work on completing the Nebraska Trout Slam challenge. So, grab the neoprene waders and gloves and rig the spinning rod!

Fed by groundwater springs, many of Nebraska’s trout streams, or stretches of them, remain relatively ice-free all winter. Read about them in Trout Fishing in Nebraska’s Streams at outdoornebraska.gov/wheretofish.

The rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat trout — the four species you need to catch to complete a Trout Slam (outdoornebraska.gov/troutslam) — in these flowing waters can offer some fun fishing on nice winter afternoons.

Here are some hints to help land some of these cold-water fish:

* Trout feed less during the winter as their metabolism has slowed. In flowing waters, they tend to settle into some of the deepest holes and spots with the least amount of current during the winter to conserve energy.