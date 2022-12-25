You can hike anytime — even winter

For many hikers, spring or fall is the prime time to be out in nature. But the truth is, anytime is a good time to be outside — even in the winter.

Getting out in nature is a great form of exercise, improves your mental health and boosts your mood. Winter also is an opportune time to view wildlife.

Here are a few winter hiking tips:

Plan, plan and plan again

If you are going to hike in the winter, you must make planning a priority. Everything takes longer to accomplish in the winter, so there will be a few more factors to consider than if you were planning a warm-weather hike.

Always check trail conditions to make sure you can get to and from the trailhead safely. The app AllTrails is useful because it provides information on nearly every trail across the U.S. and reviews from hikers on trail conditions, even in remote areas of Nebraska.

Also remember daylight hours are shorter, so hit the trail early to avoid having to find your way back in the dark. Winter hiking also will take longer, especially if there is heavy or thick snow on the ground, so plan accordingly.

If you’re out hiking in the cold, remember that most technology isn’t built for extreme temperatures. Bring extra batteries, and don’t rely on your cell phone alone. Tell someone where you are going before leaving the house.

Having a plan also means knowing the weather forecast. Always plan for the worst. Whiteout conditions, a snowstorm, plummeting temperatures — conditions can change in a hurry. If the weather gets treacherous or the hike is taking longer than expected, don’t be afraid to turn around early to make it back to your vehicle before nightfall.

Dress for the season

In the winter, to avoid getting caught unprepared, dress in layers. You can always take off layers, but you can’t add on layers if you don’t have them in the first place. Here are a few items to consider wearing or bringing extras of:

Heavyweight socks.

Two pairs of gloves or mittens.

Waterproof outer layers.

Stocking cap or a jacket with a hood.

Fleece or wool mid- and base layers.

Hydrate and stay nourished

Staying hydrated and well nourished is important even in the dead of winter. While drinking water may not seem as necessary when you’re cold, dehydration is actually a common problem in the winter. Exercising in the winter burns more calories as your body works extra hard to maintain a steady core temperature. This means you will need to eat and drink more frequently to maintain your energy. If you do become dehydrated, hypothermia has a better chance of setting in, which could then turn into an emergency.

Always hike with a partner

The buddy system can apply to any outdoor situation, but it’s especially relevant in the winter. Whether it’s missing a trail sign or getting caught in the darkness, a partner can help you avoid common mistakes that could lead to a disaster. If disaster strikes, an extra pair of eyes and hands will help both of you get out of it.

Take a few extra precautions, and hiking in the winter can be just as fun as hiking in any other season.

