Winter wildlife tracking a fun outdoors opportunity

Signs of animal life are all around us, but they become more visible in winter, when a fresh snowfall can reveal the tracks of animals and birds in our backyards, cities, parks and anywhere else animals can be found.

Finding and observing these tracks can be a fun winter activity for anyone curious enough to look, as well as a good way to get the family outdoors, engage kids with nature and learn more about the natural world.

You can look for tracks anytime, but the best times can be after a fresh snowfall or rainstorm, according to Nebraska Game and Parks wildlife educator Monica Macoubrie.

Tracks can be found almost anywhere, but chances are better if you focus on places where animals are more likely to be — places with water, trees and grass, Macoubrie said. State parks are a good bet, but you can also start in your own backyard. The farther away from town you go, the more likely you are to find tracks of larger and more diverse species, she added.

Macoubrie recommends taking a field guide with you to aid in identification. “Scats and Tracks of the Great Plains” by James C. Halfpenny and “Mammal Tracks and Sign: A Guide to North American Species” by Mark Elbroch are both good sources.

