Winter wildlife tracking a fun outdoors opportunity

Signs of animal life are all around us, but they become more visible in winter, when a fresh snowfall can reveal the tracks of animals and birds in our backyards, cities, parks and anywhere else animals can be found.
Finding and observing these tracks can be a fun winter activity for anyone curious enough to look, as well as a good way to get the family outdoors, engage kids with nature and learn more about the natural world.
You can look for tracks anytime, but the best times can be after a fresh snowfall or rainstorm, according to Nebraska Game and Parks wildlife educator Monica Macoubrie.
Tracks can be found almost anywhere, but chances are better if you focus on places where animals are more likely to be — places with water, trees and grass, Macoubrie said. State parks are a good bet, but you can also start in your own backyard. The farther away from town you go, the more likely you are to find tracks of larger and more diverse species, she added.
Macoubrie recommends taking a field guide with you to aid in identification. “Scats and Tracks of the Great Plains” by James C. Halfpenny and “Mammal Tracks and Sign: A Guide to North American Species” by Mark Elbroch are both good sources.
You have free articles remaining.
Still stumped? Take a photo of the tracks, placing a recognizable object like a quarter next to it for scale, and send it to a Nebraska Game and Parks biologist for additional help.
There are many observations you can make about any given track, such as size, distance between tracks, the presence of toes or claws and the shape of paw pads. You can also observe the pattern of the tracks to see whether the animal was running, hopping or walking. Look for additional tracks, too — you might discover that the animal was chasing prey or playing with another animal.
Also, think about what your observations reveal about animal behavior. By looking for tracks, you can learn what animals live in your area, when they are active and where they tend to be, knowledge that can be especially helpful for a new hunter.
Tracks aren’t the only revealing signs an animal can leave behind. Search the surrounding area for nests, scat, antler sheds, fur, feathers, and signs of chewing, digging and scratching.
Two upcoming workshops offer the chance to practice these skills in the field. Attend the Prairie Pines Nature Preserve Second Saturday Winter Woods and Wildlife Walk on Jan. 11 to join Nebraska Game and Parks wildlife experts in looking for wildlife signs. The workshop is from 1 to 3 p.m. at 3100 N. 112th St. in Lincoln; for more information, contact Sue at info@prairiepines.org.
The Feb. 22 Winter Wildlife Tracking workshop at Platte River State Park is for women only as part of Nebraska Game and Parks’ Becoming an Outdoors-Woman series. It will teach participants how to interpret animal tracks and signs as the group explores the park. To sign up, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/bow.
Renae Blum is a public information officer at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Contact her at renae.blum@nebraska.gov.