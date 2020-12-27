Winter tips for hunting turkey

I believe hunting the wild turkey in the various seasons makes you a better, more knowledgeable, well-rounded turkey hunter because you gain intimate knowledge of the bird’s behavior.
In the frigid, snow-covered landscape of a late December or January day in Nebraska, these birds are in their larger winter flocks and require a feat to get near.
There are many positives for hunting North America’s largest upland game bird this time of year.
A turkey hunter may get access to private lands that have not been available in the fall because of other hunters pursuing game like deer. Public hunting lands are also not receiving an overwhelming amount of traffic at this time. There are not many folks, if any, hunting wild turkeys in late December or January.
Here are some tips for winter turkey hunting:
* Turkeys are very habitual in winter. They typically roost in the same woodlands, follow the same travel paths and use the same food sources around the same time each day. Variable weather conditions normally have little impact on their routine. Finding roost sites, fresh tracks, feathers or droppings offer great clues to these locations. Use trail cameras to pinpoint these spots at exact times of the day.
* Harvested, untilled crop fields adjacent to mature woodlands with a somewhat open understory are sought by turkeys as they provide good roosts and adequate protection from inclement weather and predators.
* Turkeys often can be found in the same habitat as white-tailed deer.
* For roost trees, along many streams and rivers, big cottonwoods are particularly important to the turkey. Large, mature hackberries also are used. These trees offer sturdier, horizontal limbs and places for more than one bird to roost in the same tree. Ponderosa pines are significant roost trees in northern and western Nebraska.
* Turkeys generally segregate by gender and age. Hens and juvenile birds stick together, while older males tend to hang out nearby in their own flock. Normally the birds are all bunched together when they’re at a common food source.
* A good rule of thumb is to call occasionally or at times not at all during this final stretch of turkey hunting. Let the birds dictate what you are to do. If they’re talking, you talk. If they are not talking, you don’t talk.
* Load up the decoy bag. Imitate a flock and put out your gobbler or jake decoys, too. Or, at a minimum, utilize a decoy that resembles a real hen. Set it out to represent a lost turkey looking for a flock, if need be. Hunting without decoys can work, as well.
* Portable, camouflaged ground blinds are wonderful things to have for winter turkey hunting. They offer mobility, concealment of movement, easy use of shooting sticks, protection from the elements and comfort with chairs and a propane heater. Plus, the blinds don’t seem to bother wild turkeys if they are “brushed” into the landscape. Try to set your blind up about a week or so before you plan to hunt from it, if possible. Plan to arrive early and stay late.