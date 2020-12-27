Winter tips for hunting turkey

* Turkeys often can be found in the same habitat as white-tailed deer.

* For roost trees, along many streams and rivers, big cottonwoods are particularly important to the turkey. Large, mature hackberries also are used. These trees offer sturdier, horizontal limbs and places for more than one bird to roost in the same tree. Ponderosa pines are significant roost trees in northern and western Nebraska.

* Turkeys generally segregate by gender and age. Hens and juvenile birds stick together, while older males tend to hang out nearby in their own flock. Normally the birds are all bunched together when they’re at a common food source.

* A good rule of thumb is to call occasionally or at times not at all during this final stretch of turkey hunting. Let the birds dictate what you are to do. If they’re talking, you talk. If they are not talking, you don’t talk.

* Load up the decoy bag. Imitate a flock and put out your gobbler or jake decoys, too. Or, at a minimum, utilize a decoy that resembles a real hen. Set it out to represent a lost turkey looking for a flock, if need be. Hunting without decoys can work, as well.