Winter is time to scout for spring wild turkeys

It still is winter, but for those of us who hunt wild turkey in the spring, our thoughts are drifting to the woods, where we stake our blinds and decoys and hear those early morning gobbles.

An old, wise turkey hunter I once knew said you should scout a heck of a lot more than you hunt. This is true with turkey hunting. You will not harvest a gobbler or a jake if the property you are hunting doesn’t have turkeys on it, so you need to spend time scouting before the season starts.

Here some important points to highlight about preseason scouting for spring wild turkeys:

* Location, location, location: Although their daily movements may change, turkeys annually will use the same habitat that meets their needs — roosting cover, food sources and spring breeding and nesting sites. Turkeys like to roost near water and in open woods. Stands of woodlands with somewhat open understories allow turkeys to see danger easily, be in cover and forage for mast.

In agricultural areas, turkeys often depend on harvested crop fields or livestock feed yards for waste grain or may target freshly planted agricultural fields for food. They also scratch for seeds and acorns.

* Go low impact: Wildlife biologists say winter scouting should be done as stealthy as possible so as not to spook wild turkeys or other wildlife that could alert wild turkeys. The less contact you have with a male wild turkey before you hunt him, the better the chances are that you’ll be able to lure him into range when it counts.

Also, scout near the first light of the day, if possible, from high vantage points or where you can see and hear for long distances. For midday hours, careful scouting can be done from a vehicle. On warmer days, take a stealthy hike wearing camouflaged clothing and understand the lay of the land as it applies to turkeys.

* Sign, sign, everywhere a sign: Fresh cylinder-shaped droppings from turkeys are a primary indicator of birds in the area. A heavy concentration of fresh droppings under trees can indicate current roosting areas.

Tracks are crucial to examine and determine gender and numbers. Hens and gobblers leave three-toed tracks, but the middle toe of the gobbler is longer than his other digits. Gobbler tracks are approximately 4½ inches long from the base of the heel to the tip of the center toe, while hen tracks are an inch shorter.

Molted feathers and, more so, primary wing feathers near suitable trees may uncover roosts. Also, scratch marks in leaves, dusting areas where turkeys rolled in loose soil and created a shallow depression, and wing drag lines from strutting, can provide clues to turkey presence.

* Take photos and apply technology: Use digital trail cameras to pinpoint where certain turkeys are during various times of the day and what their behavior is then. The key is to watch for hens. Find the hens and the toms will be around somewhere close. Set up along active game trails, food plots, field edges, vehicle paths, and forested ridges, and be sure to log the data.

Also, don’t be afraid to add map and hunting apps to your preseason preparation list either. These will help you narrow down likely areas of turkey habitat use, save time and make your actual scouting sessions more effective.

Get more information about spring wild turkey hunting in Nebraska by visiting OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0