Winter is time for postseason deer scouting

If you’re a deer hunter in Nebraska, you have wrapped up your seasons. Now, the fun begins. It is time to postseason scout for deer.
There are definitive reasons to scout for deer after the last season closes besides making you a better hunter.
Deer sign is vivid and concentrated from February through late March. Deer typically group together and are centered on high-energy food to eat, dense thermal cover to bed and ice-free water to drink. Additionally, postseason scouting makes you better understand the habits of deer.
Let’s dig into this a bit deeper.
Transparency: Main trails, feeding areas, bedding sites and open-water sources are defined and easy to see this time of year. There is no leafy understory cover or heavy vegetative ground clutter to obscure or block views of deer sign.
Deer activity/sign: Active deer trails, beds, buck scrapes, rub lines and new tree rubs are evident. Deer tracks and droppings in snow cover or mud, disturbed forest litter or harvested crop fields easily can be spotted. The primary signs of deer in an area are hoof prints and pellets, which can indicate the sex, age and size of deer. Look for a broader trail that’s being well-used by several deer coming and going from food resources to bedding areas. A sole trail that has larger tracks should not be overlooked. When it comes to droppings, look for a variety of them, but remember that adult deer tend to have bigger droppings or piles of clumped droppings over an inch and a half in diameter.
Focus on beds: Luke Meduna, big game program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, emphasizes that hunters scouting in the postseason should focus on locating deer beds. “You can tell a bedding area for does and fawns versus bucks,” he said. “Does and fawns bed in groups while bucks normally bed singly and have larger-sized depressions. Bucks prefer to bed up against something on a hillside or higher spot where they can use the sharp senses they possess to their advantage.” Meduna adds that now is the best time for a hunter to identify these kinds of things.
Find sheds: Shed antlers found in postseason deer scouting ventures can disclose what bucks most likely made it through the hunting season and how big they might be. The bonus of postseason scouting for deer is acquiring a few shed antlers for your collection.
Glass: Use your binoculars and survey how active deer trails interconnect, relate to the terrain and form deer corridors. Natural funnels and pinch points can be more clearly observed with good optics.
Handy cameras: Strategically placed game cameras come in handy in the winter to assess the size and health of deer remaining in a given location. You even can come to identify individual deer.
Be stealthy: When scouting, treat it as you would a still hunt for deer. Wear camouflaged clothing and a little blaze orange for safety, practice scent control, play the wind, slow down, be as quiet as possible and minimize contact with deer.