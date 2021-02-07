Winter is time for postseason deer scouting

Focus on beds: Luke Meduna, big game program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, emphasizes that hunters scouting in the postseason should focus on locating deer beds. “You can tell a bedding area for does and fawns versus bucks,” he said. “Does and fawns bed in groups while bucks normally bed singly and have larger-sized depressions. Bucks prefer to bed up against something on a hillside or higher spot where they can use the sharp senses they possess to their advantage.” Meduna adds that now is the best time for a hunter to identify these kinds of things.

Find sheds: Shed antlers found in postseason deer scouting ventures can disclose what bucks most likely made it through the hunting season and how big they might be. The bonus of postseason scouting for deer is acquiring a few shed antlers for your collection.

Glass: Use your binoculars and survey how active deer trails interconnect, relate to the terrain and form deer corridors. Natural funnels and pinch points can be more clearly observed with good optics.

Handy cameras: Strategically placed game cameras come in handy in the winter to assess the size and health of deer remaining in a given location. You even can come to identify individual deer.