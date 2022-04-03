When to expect morels to start popping

Tersh Kepler of Omaha, one of the Midwest’s foremost morel mushroom hunters, is hoping for two things this early spring: more rain and more sunshine.

Kepler says conditions still are dry in Nebraska for a good morel mushroom hunting year and temperatures have been on the chilly side. Besides warm sunshine to heat temperatures just below ground level, morels need an abundance of timely moisture.

Most of Nebraska still is in a drought, according to University of Nebraska-Lincoln state climatologists. “Even though it has been windy and dry, our ground temperatures warmed nicely in late winter,” Kepler said. “But the weather has been primarily on the cooler side of normal since spring began. We will see what happens from here on out.”

Warm subsoil temps are critical for morels to emerge. But in addition to monitoring the weather, Kepler will keep an eye on his yard for the appearance of dandelions. They will be his trigger that morel mushrooms most likely have popped up in his river bottom woodlands.

Many Nebraskans soon will be antsy to head to their morel picking spots along wooded river and creek bottoms for the tasty delicacy. But when will they emerge?

Kepler has been hunting morel mushrooms, wild asparagus and other wild edibles for more than 50 years. He says ground temperatures, at least in eastern Nebraska, must be 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit about 5 to 8 inches below the surface for morels to spring. He monitors the temperatures online and with subsoil thermometers in different locations. He also watches what is happening with the harvest of morels in states south of Nebraska.

“I especially watch what takes place with the emergence of morels in Missouri,” he said. “That will indicate to me that our morel picking season in Southeast Nebraska is right around the corner.”

Morels grown under controlled/managed conditions for commercial purposes fruit when the soil reaches a consistent temperature of approximately 53 degrees Fahrenheit. Air temperatures for morels to push through the soil ideally should be in the 60s and 70s in the daytime and no lower than 45 to 50 degrees at night.

Kepler is cautious about predicting the arrival of morels in river bottom woods. Historically, he says, they usually show up around Tax Day, which is April 18 this year, but there is much variance. I have found small morels during the opening week of Nebraska’s spring archery turkey hunting season, which started March 25, in my Southeast Nebraska woodland habitat. Generally, I find most of my morels in middle to late April along the Elkhorn and Platte River bottom woodlands, depending on the year.

Now you know when to start checking your morel mushroom hunting spots. Better keep an eye out for those dandelions in your yard.

