When it turns cold, it's time for trout

I fish 12 months of every year. Whether it is open water or on ice, I will be fishing.
However, when we get this late into the fall and early winter, I am kind of passing time waiting for ice. Once the calendar turns to December, ice cannot come soon enough.
I am still fishing open water while I am waiting, but the water is darned cold now. That makes things challenging. Fortunately, trout are cold-water fish, and, fortunately, we have some great trout fishing opportunities in Nebraska.
Most years at this time of year, my son and I are able to fish one of our cold-water fisheries and dry off some trout. As a matter of fact, all of our biggest rainbows have been caught this time of year.
This year we have not caught anything quite as big, but on a recent beautiful afternoon we caught several rainbows and brown trout. We released them all.
In the spring-fed water in which we fished, the water temperature was still in the upper 40s. The fish were very active. We even saw a couple of fish rise. What they took I can only guess — midges, I bet.
On small streams, I have never found that trout are hard to catch, as long as they are not spooked. Wear camouflage, or at least natural colors. Sneak up on them. Fish a small stream like you are still-hunting white-tailed deer.
Fishing upstream is best, but you can get away fishing downstream if you are careful about where you wade. Dislodged sand or sediment that washes into water you want to fish will put ’em down.
Take your time. Stop, look, listen. The more you observe, the better angler you will be, and the more you will enjoy it.
