When it turns cold, it's time for trout

I fish 12 months of every year. Whether it is open water or on ice, I will be fishing.

However, when we get this late into the fall and early winter, I am kind of passing time waiting for ice. Once the calendar turns to December, ice cannot come soon enough.

I am still fishing open water while I am waiting, but the water is darned cold now. That makes things challenging. Fortunately, trout are cold-water fish, and, fortunately, we have some great trout fishing opportunities in Nebraska.

Most years at this time of year, my son and I are able to fish one of our cold-water fisheries and dry off some trout. As a matter of fact, all of our biggest rainbows have been caught this time of year.

This year we have not caught anything quite as big, but on a recent beautiful afternoon we caught several rainbows and brown trout. We released them all.

In the spring-fed water in which we fished, the water temperature was still in the upper 40s. The fish were very active. We even saw a couple of fish rise. What they took I can only guess — midges, I bet.