What you must know for firearm deer season

Nebraska’s largest hunt by participation, the firearm deer hunting season, has begun.

Before you take to your stand or blind, glance over these deer hunting safety tips and regulation reminders to keep yourself focused, safe and within the rules.

With 42 years at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and as a landowner and longtime firearm deer hunter in the state, here are my top priorities for hunters:

* Make certain your deer permit is signed, you have a habitat stamp (if applicable) and any other required items.

* Use caution driving to and from hunting spots. Deer activity increases this time of year at dawn, dusk and night, so slow down and be alert behind the wheel. Also watch out for slow-moving farm vehicles on rural roads as the crop harvest continues.

* Wear 400 square inches of blaze orange clothing on your head, chest and back. It is required of all deer and turkey hunters during the firearm deer hunting season, regardless of the type of equipment used.

* Place some sort of blaze orange material on your ground blind to be readily seen from all directions and indicate to others that it is occupied.