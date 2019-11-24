I fish open water as late into the fall as possible. But with the relatively cold fall we have had, I cannot help but wonder how long until we have ice. How long until I can ice fish?
I found a local reservoir that was 75% covered with a skim of ice recently. That same reservoir was 100% open water by the end of that week. So it is going to be awhile yet.
A former manager at the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge has kept track of the dates he saw the first and last ice anglers on those lakes. The refuge has been one of the most popular ice-fishing destinations in the state for a long time. There will be folks ice fishing there as soon and as late as possible. And those relatively shallow waters in north-central Nebraska freeze and hold ice about as long as any place in the state.
Over a 20-year period, from 1992 to 2012, the average date ice anglers first were observed was Dec. 2. The average date the last ice anglers were observed over that period was March 1.
In the past 10 years, my average first day on the ice has been Dec. 23, and my average last day on the ice has been Feb. 27. And I can say that some of the best ice fishing I have ever had has been well into March.
If the ice is safe, I will be on it. I have ice fished as early as Thanksgiving weekend. With the weather we had earlier this month, I was thinking that might be a possibility again this year. Now it looks like we will be waiting later.
That gives you a good idea of what an average Nebraska ice season is like. However, I always say that the normal in Nebraska is the average of the extremes. Whenever we get safe ice, you might have about three months, maybe 100 days, to ice fish as much as possible.
Obviously, water freezes at 32 degrees. However, that does not mean lakes will start capping over as soon as nighttime temperatures drop below freezing. First, waters have to cool until they are close to freezing. When you start seeing water temperatures in the upper 30s, it is getting close. Keep in mind that smaller, shallower lakes tend to freeze first and thaw first. But, there are a lot of variables and it is hard to predict how soon ice will form.
Sure, it is science and there are formulas you can use to model ice formation, but it is easier to tell you it is going to be awhile yet. And when the time comes, I will talk about ice safety.
Until then, be patient. It’s coming.