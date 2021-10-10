Waders can get you to the fish — but won't always keep you dry

I spend a lot of time in waders. So far, I am a boatless angler. I discovered long ago that by putting on a pair of waders and getting even a few feet offshore, I could catch more fish.

In my day job as a fisheries biologist, waders are part of the standard uniform when doing field work. Believe me, I have poked holes in waders in pretty much every way possible. After some time, my waders look more like patches than they do waders. None of them last more than a year or two.

No matter how good the waders and how little they leak, I have also learned that there is always one big hole at the top.

Another thing I have observed being boatless much of the time is that you can experience some really good bites by fishing with the wind in your face.

Wind concentrates plankton and baitfish on wind-swept shorelines. High winds create chaos. Predators love chaos. I have had many experiences fishing the “surf,” even on land-locked Nebraska waters. Many times, the higher the surf, the better the bite.

That is how I know waders always have one big hole at the top.