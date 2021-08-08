Wade in to beat the heat while fishing this summer

When it gets hot, I have to admit, my motivation to go fishing wanes a bit.
I might still wet a line, but I will be selective about the times and places to do it.
On the other hand, getting into the water sounds like a great idea right now. Let’s jump in.
Be careful
Before stepping into a river, lake or pond, make sure the water is shallow enough for wading and you can walk safely without falling, tripping or stepping on something. I almost always have a landing net with me while wading. It is a great aid for landing, handling and releasing fish, but it also serves as a wading staff.
If deep water is a threat, wearing a life jacket is a good idea. Likewise, slipping a life jacket on and jumping off the back of the boat is a great way to cool down during a hot afternoon of fishing.
Wear polarized sunglasses. They will help you see into the water where you are wading and can protect you from flying hooks and weights.
Keep it simple
I wore old tennis shoes and cut-offs while wading as a kid. A good pair of wading boots, some neoprene socks/gravel gaiters and quick-dry pants can make it even more comfortable.
You cannot carry a bunch of gear while wading, so one rod will be the limit. Choose a rod and reel appropriate for the fishing situation, but also one that can be used for a variety of presentations. That may be a bait-casting rod and reel for pond bass, a spinning rod and reel for the evening white bass feeding frenzy, or a fly-rod for trout in a cold-water stream.
A couple of boxes or bags to carry some tackle can be slipped in pockets. Better yet, wear a fishing vest. Do not forget the pliers, nippers, hook sharpeners, leader material, and other gear needed for tackle and fish-handling. Better have a tape measure in one pocket, too.
Time and place
No doubt catching fish during the heat of summer is not as easy as it was in the spring. The fish are the same temperature as their environment. During the heat of summer their metabolism will be high, and that means they have to feed. They feed as much and maybe even more during the heat as at any other time of year. So, why are they harder to catch?
The bite gets tougher during the summer because the abundance of natural prey is at its peak. In some cases, there almost will be so much natural prey that all a fish has to do to feed is open its mouth.
Knowing that, there are strategies that still will catch fish. First, feeding activity can be intense, but likely brief. Identify areas most likely to attract actively feeding fish and be there at prime times, likely early and late in the day. Be ready to fish hard and efficiently at those times.
Fish tend to feed most selectively when prey is abundant. Try to match the size, shape, general color and behavior of the primary prey with your presentations. You will know when you get it right.
Fish handling
Hot weather and warm water temperatures mean you have to be at the top of your game when handling and releasing fish. Keep them in the water as much as possible. Have tools and cameras handy and ready so no time is wasted removing hooks and snapping photos. Get ’em back in the water ASAP.