Verdigre Creek is trout stream gem in northeastern Nebraska

Folks continue to express their disbelief to me that a clear, cold, spring-fed trout stream exists in northeastern Nebraska.
“No way!”
“That’s impossible in farm country.”
“I’ve driven through there and have never seen it.”
These are just some of the things people have uttered to me about the East Branch of the Verdigre Creek, which flows through Grove Lake Wildlife Management Area north of Royal in Antelope County.
The creek is one of Nebraska’s few Class A, cold-water trout streams. It is the easternmost trout stream in Nebraska, where the ideal water temperature of 57 degrees is attained for trout to survive and thrive.
About 3 to 4 miles of this pristine stream support rainbow and brown trout, and some 2 miles are publicly accessible through the WMA. Permission is required to enter private land along the stream.
Some 200 10- to 12-inch rainbow trout are stocked in the creek weekly year-round by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission fisheries biologists at the nearby Grove Trout Rearing Station. This stocking supplements the naturally reproducing rainbows and browns that live in it.
The creek, also simply known as the Verdigre, is popular with avid trout anglers and fly casters. It is fishable all year because it never freezes. I think it is an excellent stream to trout fish for beginners or novices.
The creek runs 10 to 15 feet wide and its bottom is comprised mainly of gravel along with some sand and soft mud. The Verdigre ranges in depth from a couple inches of water running clear over the gravel bars to roughly 3 feet in the water of the pools typically with a darker bottom. Aquatic vegetation, like water cress, is abundant this time of the year.
Anglers can work their bait, lure or fly downstream into the creek’s series of pools, riffles, runs, undercut banks, aquatic vegetation seams and fallen trees. The trout almost always are pointing upstream to ambush prey or consume food that comes to them.
The main thing to remember is to not spook the fish; they are wary. Stealth is critical. Stay quiet, keep a low profile, move slowly and be sure not to cast your shadow across the water you want to fish.
I tend to not wade in the creek at first but carefully survey the scenario from land instead. If you see silvery flashes in the water while wading and working a pool or stream feature, you most likely have disturbed the fish and they may not bite for a while.
It doesn’t take fancy gear to fish the creek. This time of year, I fish it wearing shorts, a T-shirt and a pair of river sandals or even flip flops. For equipment, a simple, light or medium-action spinning or spincast combo loaded with clear line, a larger steel split-shot weight, a No. 8 gold hook baited with a whole nightcrawler will work just fine.
If you plan on releasing fish, use a bigger hook, a No. 6 with a longer shank, then crimp down the barb on it. If a trout has swallowed the hook, cut the line and gently return the fish to the water immediately. Catch-and-release on the brown trout and the larger rainbows is highly encouraged for conservation purposes.
Find out details about the Grove Lake Wildlife Management Area, trout fishing in Nebraska and the Trout Slam challenge, by visiting OutdoorNebraska.gov.
