Verdigre Creek is trout stream gem in northeastern Nebraska

The creek runs 10 to 15 feet wide and its bottom is comprised mainly of gravel along with some sand and soft mud. The Verdigre ranges in depth from a couple inches of water running clear over the gravel bars to roughly 3 feet in the water of the pools typically with a darker bottom. Aquatic vegetation, like water cress, is abundant this time of the year.

Anglers can work their bait, lure or fly downstream into the creek’s series of pools, riffles, runs, undercut banks, aquatic vegetation seams and fallen trees. The trout almost always are pointing upstream to ambush prey or consume food that comes to them.

The main thing to remember is to not spook the fish; they are wary. Stealth is critical. Stay quiet, keep a low profile, move slowly and be sure not to cast your shadow across the water you want to fish.

I tend to not wade in the creek at first but carefully survey the scenario from land instead. If you see silvery flashes in the water while wading and working a pool or stream feature, you most likely have disturbed the fish and they may not bite for a while.