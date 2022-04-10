Understanding northern saw-whet owl migration

The northern saw-whet owl is one of the smallest owls in North America. In Nebraska, breeding has been documented in the Pine Ridge and Wildcat Hills and is suspected in the middle Niobrara River region, but its status over the remainder of the state is poorly defined.

We recently concluded a three-year banding study at sites near Lincoln. Our objective was to determine whether and when these owls migrate through this area in the fall.

Our approach included erecting mist nets centered on a nearby speaker playing northern saw-whet owl calls on a continuous loop. The calls attract the owls to the trapping station and eventually into the nets. Once in the net, the owls carefully are removed, weighed and banded.

All trapping and banding was done humanely and carefully under all necessary state and federal permits and authorizations.

We operated trapping stations for 22 evenings from mid-October to mid-November 2019-2021. We banded two northern saw-whet owls in 2019, 20 in 2020 and 10 in 2021.

When considering data from all three years of our study collectively, northern saw-whet owl migration in eastern Nebraska peaked during the first two weeks of November. Our earliest capture was on Oct. 15, 2020, when one owl was banded, and our latest capture was on Nov. 22, 2021, also with one northern saw-whet owl banded.

The combined three years of data provides a more definitive understanding about this species’ occurrence in the eastern half of Nebraska and specifically demonstrates this species is a regular and not rare migrant away from the Missouri River.

However, other questions about the bird’s distribution and occurrence in the state remain unanswered. Northern saw-whet owls we captured likely originated from forested regions of southern Canada and of the northern United States, such as Minnesota. The owls in western Nebraska presumably are part of different populations and have different migratory movements that are not understood.

Finally, the winter or overwintering status of northern saw-whet owls in eastern Nebraska away from the Missouri River valley also remains undefined and a priority for future research. There are few reports of this species during winter, and our trapping efforts did not extend into December and January.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0