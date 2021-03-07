To find shed antlers, think like a buck

A wildlife biologist I once knew used to tell me that to be an effective shed deer antler hunter you must know white-tailed deer biology and “think like a buck” during winter and early spring.

Luke Meduna, big game program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, says shed hunters should take that strategy a step further.

“Mature bucks often separate themselves from the doe/fawn segment of the deer herd this time of year, so people should be looking for not just deer sign, but mature buck sign (tracks, higher rubs, etc.),” Meduna says.

“It is important to figure out where your white-tailed bucks are bedding, feeding and traveling, however, shed antler hunters should wear out their boot leather and hunt the odd spots, those secluded bedding areas out of the ordinary where groups of bucks can see a good distance, be most exposed to the sun and have good wind to scent danger approaching such as a grassy hillside,” he says.

Here are some other tips for putting yourself in the minds of white-tailed deer bucks to find shed antlers: