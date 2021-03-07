To find shed antlers, think like a buck

A wildlife biologist I once knew used to tell me that to be an effective shed deer antler hunter you must know white-tailed deer biology and “think like a buck” during winter and early spring.
Luke Meduna, big game program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, says shed hunters should take that strategy a step further.
“Mature bucks often separate themselves from the doe/fawn segment of the deer herd this time of year, so people should be looking for not just deer sign, but mature buck sign (tracks, higher rubs, etc.),” Meduna says.
“It is important to figure out where your white-tailed bucks are bedding, feeding and traveling, however, shed antler hunters should wear out their boot leather and hunt the odd spots, those secluded bedding areas out of the ordinary where groups of bucks can see a good distance, be most exposed to the sun and have good wind to scent danger approaching such as a grassy hillside,” he says.
Here are some other tips for putting yourself in the minds of white-tailed deer bucks to find shed antlers:
* Consider the places where a cluster of bucks goes to have easily accessible necessities during winter and early spring: thermal cover such as cedar tree groves, high-energy food such as corn, and open sources of water such as running water in streams or springs. South and west slopes with plenty of warm sunshine tend to be good places to search.
* Think about places whitetail bucks seek to recover from the rut. These are areas where they feel safe. Often, they are the same locations where bucks headed when they experienced heavy hunting pressure during the firearm deer hunting season. Don’t overlook overgrown fence lines, old livestock windbreaks and shelterbelts, and abandoned farmsteads.
* Escape trails for deer that lead directly into the thickest cover available also should be inspected for shed antlers. These lead to protective sanctuaries that bucks use. Besides dense woodlands or deep creek bottom timber, cattail marshes and Conservation Reserve Program grasslands can serve as places of refuge.
* Main deer trails have the potential to be good producers of shed deer antlers, especially primary deer trails leading into or out of bedding or feeding areas. Look for lots of fresh buck tracks and droppings. Focus on well-worn deer trails along sunny southern-facing slopes containing mature hardwood trees, conifers or plum thickets where the rays of the sun can penetrate the understory.
* In winter, track down areas where deer concentrate to feed to perhaps pick up a couple of shed antlers. Normally, one field, most likely a cornfield that has not been tilled that has an expanse of woodlands nearby, will draw all the deer while other fields may be left untouched. Comb the edges of corn, soybean and other agricultural fields where deer are feeding.
* Any spot along a deer trail where a buck must jump things such as fences, creeks, ditches, depressions and dips are all possibilities to discover shed antlers.
Keep in mind that time outdoors hunting shed antlers is time well spent.