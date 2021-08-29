Tips to get a jump on bullfrog season

Location and times: Nearly all publicly accessible waters are open to catching bullfrogs. They almost always are hanging out near some source of water, such as a lake, pond, reservoir, river or marsh. Warm, still, shallow waters with a lot of aquatic cover, vegetation and algae favor bullfrogs by providing suitable habitats for their food, growth, reproduction and escape from predators. Look for areas with cattails, willows and young cottonwoods. Bullfrogs are most active at dawn, dusk and nighttime.

Tactics: An effective method to catch a bunch of bullfrogs is to move slowly, shining shorelines with a powerful flashlight after dark. Locate the frogs on land, keep the light directly on them so they will freeze in position, and then ease in close enough to catch them with a net or by hand. Try to approach low from the bullfrog’s blind spot — the center of the back of its head. Pounce on the frog quickly and firmly grip it. Hold the bullfrog by grasping it around the upper thighs with its legs together.

Cleaning: Once at home, dispatch the frog quickly and humanely. Next, cut the skin around the back and the belly with a sharp knife. Following that, skin the legs with a pair of pliers. Then, cut the legs from the torso and trim off the toes. A pair of poultry or game shears comes in handy for dressing bullfrogs.