Tips to get a jump on bullfrog season

Bullfrog season is an unusual season but full of adventure, challenge and tremendous entertainment value.
The legs and other meat of bullfrogs are definitely worth the effort to catch them. Bullfrog meat and legs are nutritious, flavorful, tender and juicy. And they don’t taste like chicken. They are tastier.
Here are some details.
Regulations: Bullfrogs are aquatic creatures, so you need a valid Nebraska fishing permit to attempt to take or take them.
East of U.S. 81, the frog season is Aug. 15 through Oct. 15. In order to legally keep a frog, it must be at least 4½ inches long from snout to vent. Only the entrails may be removed prior to transport. The daily bag and possession limits are eight and 16, respectively. Bullfrogs may be taken by hand, hand net or hook and line day or night, and an artificial light can be used to harvest them.
West of U.S. 81, the season is year-round and there is no minimum length. The bag limits are the same as in eastern zone. Similar harvest methods are allowed, plus archery and gigging are permitted in the west zone.
Equipment: The items needed are pretty basic: old clothes, mesh or burlap bag that can be cinched; dip net or fishing tackle and fishing lures that float; flashlight, head lamp or ball cap lights; and insect repellent. Prevent the spread of invasive species by cleaning your equipment before you bring it in or out of an aquatic habitat location.
Location and times: Nearly all publicly accessible waters are open to catching bullfrogs. They almost always are hanging out near some source of water, such as a lake, pond, reservoir, river or marsh. Warm, still, shallow waters with a lot of aquatic cover, vegetation and algae favor bullfrogs by providing suitable habitats for their food, growth, reproduction and escape from predators. Look for areas with cattails, willows and young cottonwoods. Bullfrogs are most active at dawn, dusk and nighttime.
Tactics: An effective method to catch a bunch of bullfrogs is to move slowly, shining shorelines with a powerful flashlight after dark. Locate the frogs on land, keep the light directly on them so they will freeze in position, and then ease in close enough to catch them with a net or by hand. Try to approach low from the bullfrog’s blind spot — the center of the back of its head. Pounce on the frog quickly and firmly grip it. Hold the bullfrog by grasping it around the upper thighs with its legs together.
Cleaning: Once at home, dispatch the frog quickly and humanely. Next, cut the skin around the back and the belly with a sharp knife. Following that, skin the legs with a pair of pliers. Then, cut the legs from the torso and trim off the toes. A pair of poultry or game shears comes in handy for dressing bullfrogs.
Cooking: The consistency of bullfrog legs and meat is best described as a cross between sweet chicken wing meat and flaky white fish. They have no fat on them. Be careful not to overcook them. There are several ways to cook frog legs and meat after washing them with cold water. Some folks simmer them in white wine, olive oil and garlic.
Here’s one of my favorite recipes, called Fabulous Fried Frog Legs and Meat: Sprinkle frog legs and meat with lemon pepper, pepper and lemon juice. Dip in favorite breading or cracker crumb and egg mixture. Chill one hour. Sauté in butter until brown, or fry in very hot canola oil for three minutes. Do not overcook. Allow half a pound per person.