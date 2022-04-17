Tips for success as shotgun turkey season opens

I thought this spring turkey season never would arrive. The regular shotgun season opened Saturday.

Seasons already are open for archers and youths using shotguns. The spring turkey season closes May 31.

Here are some early season tips to help you bag that tom before your buddies have dusted off their decoys.

Dispersal: For much of the early season, turkeys are just starting to break up from winter flocks. This can make for exciting times in the field. We are just starting to see the dispersal phase hitting much of Nebraska, where hunters are seeing smaller groups of toms, hens and toms strutting for hens. Turkeys can respond well to the call as the frustration of a lackluster love life takes hold.

Roost the toms: Toms can change roosting locations rapidly this time of year, but one thing is certain: If you know where he is roosted the night before, he likely will be there early the next morning. Roost sites are fickle. Once we put a bird to bed, we need to take care to sneak into position in the morning. A bird that has been spooked while on the roost is all but impossible to call in right after it hits the ground. Once a tom has roosted, I generally spend time talking to him to let him know the location of this would-be date.

More than once, that tom left the roost, came to the spot I last called from and strutted all morning in hopes for that hen. In the morning, I like to sneak within 100 yards of the roost and set out my decoy. Once hidden, I slowly let out a few clucks and sleepy yelps. Once he starts to gobble, I may back off a bit unless I am competing with other hens. If he sits on the roost and gobbles too long, he may attract other hens and ruin my plans.

Once he knows you are there, read the bird to determine how much calling is needed. As he wakes up, so does my calling, which will get a bit more aggressive. Ideally, he will fly down and be in view of my decoy. This is when a good decoy is worth its weight in gold.

Decoys: I place decoys so the hen is facing away from where the tom will approach. Too often a tom will enter the field and hang up if the hen is looking at him but not responding. For jakes or strutting toms, I face decoys toward the incoming tom, to look more aggressive. I don’t like jakes or toms that look too aggressive as I think they can scare away all but the most aggressive toms.

Strutting zones: These are favored hangouts where toms like to spend late-morning hours waiting for receptive females to stop by. Find these open locations and hang out all day. Toms will be by soon, especially as they begin to break up from larger flocks. Scouting can help find these areas, which can be productive each year.

Feeding areas: These are great bets as both toms and hens are eating now before the mating storm. Large, open grain fields next to wooded areas can be a good bet any time of day. Find a shady spot, place a decoy and enjoy an afternoon of rest and relaxation.

Early season hunts can be exciting and the most productive. Remember to make sure of your target, be safe and enjoy this awesome spring turkey season. It’s bound to be a memorable experience you will want to repeat.

