Tips for hunting Nebraska’s public lands

Use technology: Identify and evaluate areas for the species of choice using satellite imagery or map apps to your advantage. Look for planted food plots, clear cuts and water sources. If you’re hunting deer, turkey or elk, note their travel corridors and bedding/roosting areas.

Know the regulations: Public areas have standard and specific regulations. Read the public lands atlas, hunting guides and regulatory signs on the areas for those details. Be able to recognize property boundary signs.

Scout, but don’t overdo it: Extensive and intense on-site scouting before your actual hunt is necessary on public lands and critical for success. Be mindful of over-scouting an area or going to an area too often before the hunt. Some species, such as elk, do not tolerate much disturbance and will leave an area if disturbed even a little.

When to hunt: Hunt weekdays, if possible. The middle of the week is the optimum time to go. Be aware of your exact legal shooting hours for your desired game, but hunt those hours other than first couple after sunrise and last couple before sunset to avoid hunting pressure. Late-season hunting on public lands offers much potential with little competition.