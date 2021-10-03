Tips for getting permission to hunt on private land

Maybe it’s because I am a lifelong Nebraskan with deep farm roots and help my brother manage his farm. Maybe it’s because I pride myself on being a legal, ethical hunter. Maybe it’s because I work at it.
I have never had difficulty obtaining permission to hunt on private land with good habitat and abundant game. I believe the quest for private land access to hunt is simply part of the hunting, although one of paramount importance in a state where 97% of the land is held in private ownership.
I realize one of the biggest obstacles to hunters these days is getting permission to hunt private land. It is not easy and can be downright daunting.
So, here are some tips to help hunters with attempting to get permission to hunt on private land.
Connections to landowners: Knocking on doors randomly is a difficult way to get permission to hunt on private land. It is best to have some leads and references. Chances are someone in your family, among your friends, in your circle of co-workers or within the conservation organization of which you belong knows a rural Nebraska landowner and can call ahead to tell them that you will be contacting them. Begin with the folks you know or with whom you share a mutual connection.
Contacting landowners: Face-to-face visits are always best. Start your property owner search at the county assessor’s office, or by looking through a plat book at the register of deeds office. Plat books can provide the name of the landowner, or the assessor’s office can provide the landowner’s address. Note if they are absentee landowners. A hunting map app or a similar app may be helpful, too.
Get off the beaten path: Usually, the farther away you travel from major towns and cities in Nebraska, the better chances you’ll have at getting onto private land to hunt. This is especially true in eastern Nebraska, where most of the population resides.
Dress and drive for success: Shower, dress in clean clothing, look presentable and relatable, but not formal. Steer clear of wearing full hunting apparel. First impressions before you speak mean everything. Showing up in a clean vehicle is crucial, too. To a landowner, a truck covered in mud means, “This guy is going to be off-road tearing up my fields!”
ID card/hunter education certificate: Carry index cards with your personal information on them to show or perhaps give to the landowner, as well as proof that you’ve successfully completed a firearm hunter or bowhunter education course.
Discussion topics: When visiting with our large acreage owners, farmers and ranchers, be prepared to talk about weather, hay, crops, grain commodities, livestock prices, Conservation Reserve Program, wildlife, land goals and even some local issues and politics.
Be yourself, be courteous and don’t fear rejection: When visiting with the landowner, always be friendly, polite, honest and confident with information, but most of all, be yourself. If landowners say no to hunting, thank them for their time, and be on your way. Rejection is part of this process, and the point is nothing ventured in life is nothing gained.
Be flexible: The more flexible you are, the more flexible a landowner will be with allowing you to hunt. Honor the landowner’s rules and be prepared to adapt to them.