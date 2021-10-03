Tips for getting permission to hunt on private land

Maybe it’s because I am a lifelong Nebraskan with deep farm roots and help my brother manage his farm. Maybe it’s because I pride myself on being a legal, ethical hunter. Maybe it’s because I work at it.

I have never had difficulty obtaining permission to hunt on private land with good habitat and abundant game. I believe the quest for private land access to hunt is simply part of the hunting, although one of paramount importance in a state where 97% of the land is held in private ownership.

I realize one of the biggest obstacles to hunters these days is getting permission to hunt private land. It is not easy and can be downright daunting.

So, here are some tips to help hunters with attempting to get permission to hunt on private land.

Connections to landowners: Knocking on doors randomly is a difficult way to get permission to hunt on private land. It is best to have some leads and references. Chances are someone in your family, among your friends, in your circle of co-workers or within the conservation organization of which you belong knows a rural Nebraska landowner and can call ahead to tell them that you will be contacting them. Begin with the folks you know or with whom you share a mutual connection.